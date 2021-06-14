Howard County Fair kicks off on Monday, June 21

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the Howard County Fair is back for another exciting season from June 21-27.

The Howard County Fair will be held at the Howard County Fairgrounds just outside of Fayette.

Kicking things off this year is the Ham and Bacon check in on Monday, June 21 along with judging for the 4-H and FFA projects at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule includes 4-H/FFA Horse Show and poultry show at 6 p.m., and rabbit show at 8 p.m.

Prince and Princess contest will be held on Wednesday, June 23 at 6 p.m. along with queen contest and open 4D barrel race at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, June 24, livestock judging contest will take place at 12 noon, followed by the herdsmanship and 4-H/FFA Market Sheet and Goat Show at 4 p.m., and open bucket calf show at 5 p.m.

Friday’s schedule of events has the 4-H/FFA Swine show at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 4-H Bucket Calf Show and Cattle Show at 9:30 a.m., 4-H/FFA Steer Show at 11 a.m., fair announcements and awards from 6:30-6:45 p.m., and livestock sale and rodeo at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, June 26, the open baby contest will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by the open goat show at 10 a.m., super youth contest at 5 p.m., talent show from 7-10 p.m., and rodeo and Bradley Automotive Truck and Tractor Pull and Garden Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, on the final day of the fair on Sunday, June 27, the 4-H/FFA indoor project exhibits will be released from 12 noon to 2 p.m., followed by the open show awards and pickup from 1-2 p.m., and the gospel music show at Faith Family Church from 6-7:30 p.m.

All exhibitors (4-H and FFA) will receive a free weekly pass for the fair and will also have the opportunity to purchase up to five additional passes for $15/each. This offer is only available on fair set-up night, June 17, 2021. No exception without Fair Board approval.

Weekly pass: $25.00/person

Individual days:

Children – 7 and under are free, 8 and over are full price.

Tuesday – Gate starts at 4:00pm – $5.00/person

Wednesday – Gate starts at 4:00pm – $5.00/person

Thursday – Gate starts at 4:00pm – $5.00/person

Friday and Saturday – Gate starts at 8:00am – $5.00/person until 12:00pm noon, then $10.00/person. (2021 Livestock Buyers will receive 1 complimentary gate pass

Sunday – Free

**Armbands must be worn at all times**

The advanced purchase of a carnival pass will allow the bearer to receive free gate admission for that day.

For questions or more information contact Fred Weiker 660-728-3700