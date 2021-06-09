Spirit of '76 holds ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate recent expansion

Boonville Daily News

Spirit of ’76 Fireworks held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 8 to commemorate the recent 43,500 square foot expansion of their warehouse and distribution center in Boonville.

The addition was completed by Septagon Construction in April 2021 and brings the firework company’s total warehouse facility to 193,500 square feet.

Those in attendance at the ribbon-cutting included Boonville Chief of Police Bobby Welliver, Boonville Fire Chief Tim Carmichael, and Director of Public Works Jeff Ditto.

John Bechtold, owner and company president, said in his remarks Tuesday that he is grateful to continue his family’s involvement in Boonville’s business community. The Bechtold family roots in Boonville began in the late 1800s. John’s grandfather Henry Bechtold owned and operated a dairy farm until the late 1960s and John’s father Bob Bechtold later developed the Boonville shopping center and Boon-village apartments. “We’re thrilled to be able to make this new advancement,” John said.