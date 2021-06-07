Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Spirit of ‘76 fireworks warehouse expansion

Boonville Daily News

Spirit of ‘76 Fireworks distribution center and warehouse in Boonville held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, June 8 to commemorate its recent 43,500 square foot expansion, for a total warehouse facility of 193,500 square feet.

This warehouse expansion marks a tremendous accomplishment for the Missouri-based fireworks company. Owner and company president John Bechtold, a Columbia native, founded Spirit of ‘76 at the Midway Travel Plaza in 1987 as a seasonal fireworks business. In 2000, John expanded the business into a traditional wholesale operation and in 2016, Spirit of ‘76 purchased its current warehouse and distribution center in Boonville. Today, Spirit of ‘76 is one of the leading consumer fireworks distributors in the United States.

“I’m grateful to continue my family’s involvement in Boonville’s business community,” John said.

His family has a rich history within Boonville. His father grew up on the Bechtold Family dairy operation in the 1940s and 50s. “We’re thrilled to be able to make this new advancement.”

Spirit of ‘76 Fireworks serves buyers through high-quality products, innovation, technology, safety, and excellent services. Learn more at 76fireworks.com.