Boonville Daily News

The Cooper County Historical Society will meet on Sunday, June 13, at 2

p.m., at the Prairie Home Baptist Church to learn the history of this 100 year old anniversary.

The First Baptist Church of Prairie Home was dedicated on June 16, 1921.

The very first church was built in 1896. It was a one room house erected

in the west end of the village, which is now Highway 87. The present church is

located in the heart of town on Highway EE.

They will be celebrating their 100th anniversary of the church and their

125th year anniversary in existence.