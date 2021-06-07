31st annual Heritage Days will kick off with Little Mister and Miss on June 23

With COVID-19 still back in everybody’s mind in October of 2020, Boonville Chamber President Laura Gramlich said the committee wasn’t sure there was going to be an event this year.

But with the vaccinations came out and local clinics filled up, Gramlich said the committee started discussing the possibilities of Heritage Days.

As it turned out, the 31st annual Heritage Days celebration will be held on June 23-27 in downtown Boonville.

Gramlich while things may look a little different than year’s past celebrations, it’s always good to try new ideas out.

One event that will be added to Heritage Days this year is a restored Lawn Tractor Show. Gramlich said she got a phone call to the car show organizers and asked them if they had room alongside their cars to add some refurbished lawn tractors for Heritage Days.

“I thought since we are a farm community that might be a fun addition and something unusual to add to our mix of events for Saturday,” Gramlich said. “Luke Haller, my co-chair for Heritage Days, and I discussed this and came up with a plan to include them in their own event. Currently, we are planning on approximately 20-30 entries.”

Gramlich said Heritage Days will still include some of their favorite activities like the Mutt Strut, Little Mr. and Miss pageant, car show, wine garden, beer garden, parage, quilt show, and craft and food vendors. She said the Cooper County Cattlemen’s Association have also agreed to continue the tradition of steak dinner served at the Wine Garden.

“In a few short months, the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce has pulled together and organized Heritage Days,” Gramlich said. “This is a collaborative effort between the Chamber, the city of Boonville, Boonville Area Merchants Association, Boonville Tourism, Cooper County EMA, Friends of Historic Boonville, the Eagles and the Heritage Days Committee. I want to especially thank Cheryl Imhoff and Valorie Gamel, who helped design and lay out the logo for this year’s celebration. They did it with very little turn around time. It looks great on the t-shirts we have for sale and the log will also be used in a modified version for a commemorative Christmas ornament. We have used the 200th Anniversary of Missouri’s entry as the 24th United State as a starting point and given it our Boonville flair to help celebrate Missouri’s Bicentennial and our Heritage.”

That’s the good news.

Gramlich said the Chamber just recently learned that Jones Carnival-the same carnival they have used for the past 31 years-is canceling for unknown reasons with three weeks to go before the event.

“It’s very frustrating trying to coordinate this and them backing out at the last minute,” Gramlich said. “This year has been challenging tying to get things in and this is just an example of some of the problems we’ve encountered.”

Of course there is still plenty to do, starting with the Little Mister and Miss contest on Wednesday, June 23 with interviews at 4 p.m. and pageant at 6:30 p.m. at Thespian Hall.

On Thursday, June 24, residents not only in Boonville but in surrounding towns can also come visit the Katy Depot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 320 First Street. This is the historic site, which is the home to the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Patrons can also make a special visit to the Visitor Center and Museum at 100 E. Spring Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with the Mitchell Antique Motorcar Museum for tours at 210 E. Spring Street. Tickets are available at the Visitor Center at a cost of $5 per person.

Old jail/hanging barn tours will also be given from Thursday through Saturday, June 24-26 at 614 E. Morgan Street. The tours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and then to 3 p.m. following the parade on Saturday.

The cost is $5 per person.

Friday’s events will include a live remote from KWRT from 7-9 a.m. in front of Thespian Hall at 522 Main Street.

And then along with the tours at the Katy Depot and Visitor Center & Museum, opening ceremonies will be held with the Brown Bag Concert from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at the Hain House Gardens at 412 Fourth Street, featuring the Sauerkraut Serenades.

The Heritage Days Golf Tournament will also be held on Friday at Hail Ridge Golf Course. The 10th annual Gene Reagan Scholarship Tournament will take place on Saturday at Hail Ridge.

Also, on Friday, the Wine Garden and Steak Dinner will be held from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Hain House Gardens. Along with wine tasting, the Cooper County Cattlemen Association will be serving from 6-9 p.m. Entertainment will begin at 7-10 p.m. Friday’s entertainment will include Norm Ruebling, followed by the Skinny Wallets on Saturday.

Featured wineries are: Adam Puchta Winery, Hermann; Wildlife Ridge Winery, Smithton; and Seven Springs Winery, Linn Creek.

Free admission to the Wine Garden. Wine tasting and commemorative wine tasting and commemorative glass is $15. Steak dinner is $25.

Also, on Friday and Saturday, is the community art show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and from 12:30-4 p.m. on Saturday at the Hain House, Friends of Historic Boonville, 614 E. Morgan Street.

Entries must be made to Friends of Historic Boonville by June 16.

The Heritage Days Beer Garden will also be held from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Boonville Eagles #1022 will host the event. Shriners will hold a fish fry and Russel Gerling will provide music on Friday. Southern Justice will provide the music on Saturday.

The Quilt Show will also be held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Christian Church at 301 Fourth Street. Prize winning quilts will be featured.

Saturday’s events include the 5K fun walk/run for Central Missouri Cancer Memorial park. Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. with the race at 7:30 a.m. at Thespian Hall.

Also, on Saturday, the car show will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fourth Street between Vine and Morgan Streets. The Starlite Kruisers will hold the event. The entry fee is $20, with proceeds benefitting the Buddy Pack Program and Boonslick Community.

The antique tractors will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday along with the arts, crafts and food booths at the same time.

The Heritage Days parade, which is always a fun event, will take place at 10 a.m. from High Street to Main Street and Walnut Street.

Another event on Saturday is the Model Train Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Council Chambers.

The Boonville High School Alumni Celebration for all classes will be held at the Knights of Columbus on Saturday. Reservations for the event is due by June 18. Send $25 to PO Box 318. Social hour will begin at 4 p.m., followed by dinner at 6. Mark Thomas, Class of ‘75, will be the speaker. If you have any questions, call Kay Earles at 660-882-5085.

Last but not least is the annual Old Timers Baseball Game on Sunday, June 27th at Twillman field in Harley park at 2 p.m.