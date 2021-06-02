Summer season will kick off with several events on Saturday

To kick off the summer season in Boonville, the Katy Depot and Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville will be a happening place on Saturday for the annual Spirits of the Katy Bridge Wine and Music festival and the Boonville Rotary Cornhole Tournament.

Friends of Historic Boonville will also kick off its Sundown Concert Series, which will be held every Friday in June at the Hain House Garden.

The Conway Brothers will begin the series on June 4, followed by Phillip Wooldridge on June 11, Heather Harlan on June 18 and the Sauerkraut Serenaders on June 25.

The Sundown Concert Series on June 4, 11 and 18 will be held at 6:30 p.m., while the final concert on June 25 will take place at 12 noon-which will also be the opening ceremony for Heritage Days.

Friends of Historic Boonville will also have a Red, White and Blue Concert on July 3 at Thespian Hall. Tickets will be available starting on June 15.

Missouri River Festival of the Arts will be held August 26-28, followed by the Big Muddy Folk Festival on Nov. 12-13.

The South Howard County Historical Society will have Wreath Laying Ceremony to celebrate the Bicentennial of the Santa Fe Trail on Sunday, June 6 in downtown New Franklin.

The Katy Bridge Coalition and Boonville Area Merchants will be hosting The Spirits of the Katy Bridge Wine Walk from 5-9pm at 320 1st Street (The Depot District) in Boonville.

General admission is $5 at the door. Those wishing to partake in wine, beer, and/or spirits can purchase a tasting ticket for an additional $15.

This is an annual event benefiting the effort to restore the historic Katy Bridge in Boonville.

This year The Spirits of the Katy Trail will feature live music, a “spirits” tasting, food, and artisan works will be on display and for sale.

The funds raised during the Spirits of the Katy Bridge will help improve the Katy Trail by restoring and preserving the historic rail bridge that spans the Missouri River. The goal is to raise enough funds to make this historic bridge passable by trail users.

The event will feature music from Bryan Treacy and the headliner and a local favorite, The Tanner Lee Band. There will be nine venues offering tastings of their “spirits”. These venues are:

Get Drizzled

Wood Hat Distillery

Top Hat Winery

Hummingbird Winery

Dogmaster Distillery

Eagle’s Landing Winery

Skullsplitter Distillery

Becket’s Winery

Waves Cider Company

The three food vendors at The Spirits of the Katy Bridge will be: WJ’s, Fresh on the Go, and Papa’s Krunchy Kettle Corn.

The Boonville Rotary Club Cornhole Tournament will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tournament will be held at the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Boonville in the west parking lot near the Katy Bridge.

The cost is $50 per team - double elimination.

Registration starts at 10:00 a.m., with tournament play starting at 11:00 a.m.

Pre-register by contacting: Heather Rapp at 660-537-2444 (Heatherrapp30@gmail.com, or Matt Rowlett at 660-537-0880 (rowlettm@health.missouri.edu).

A $300 prize pool for top three teams.

Food and beverage will be available at the event, however, they are asking for no outside coolers.

The Wreath Laying Ceremony by the Daughters of the American Revolution will begin at 1:45 p.m. at the beginning of the Trail Monument a.k.a. “The Rock” in downtown New Franklin.

Following the ceremony at 2 p.m., a presentation by Tim Williams, 5th great grandson of Ezekiel Williams, will be held on the “Importance of the Santa Fe Trail” at the lower level of the SHCHS Museum.

Light refreshments will be served.