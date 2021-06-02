Bank robbery in Pilot Grove, suspect at large

On 06/02/2021 at approx. 1011 hrs Cooper County Deputies were called to assist the Pilot Grove Police Department with an armed robbery at Alliant Bank in Pilot Grove, Missouri.

Upon officer arrival, it was determined that a subject entered the bank and displayed a firearm. The suspect was described as wearing a dark-colored button-up style shirt, black pants, black boots, baseball-style hat, sunglasses, and a mask. The suspect was last seen leaving the bank on foot.

Anyone having information, including surveillance cameras in the area, is urged to contact the Pilot Grove Police Department at 660-834-4300.

This will be updated as more information comes in.