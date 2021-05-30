Boonville School District plans for big renovations

With the 2020-21 school year in the rearview mirror, work has already started in preparation for the upcoming school year in the Boonville R-1 District.

After the passage of the bond in April, at no tax increase to Boonville residents, Boonville Superintendent Sarah Marriott said the district is continuing with the Phase 1 renovations that were started last year. She said these are from the 2019 bond.

However, with the Phase 1 projects ongoing, Marriott said renovations are starting to take shape from the Phase 2 projects. At LSE, Marriott said the district is replacing a lot of the flooring but wanted to keep the original flooring in the old entrance at the school. In addition, Marriott said new cabinetry is being installed in the art room along with upgrading the treads on the all the stairs from maroon to Pirate blue. “We’re painting the interior for all three stories of the original structure and ripping out all of the lockers and installing new lockers,” Marriott said. “We’re also doing some renovations to the office area with some flooring and just finishing up those projects.”

Marriott said the interior work at LSE will cost the district around $400,000, and that doesn’t include work that has already been done. Masonry repairs, meanwhile, are listed in the $200,000 range along with $450,000 for the roof and another $300,000 for the cooling tower.

Marriott said the district is also anticipating that they’ll be doing some more things, such as tuck pointing, at LSE just because of the age of the structure, but ideally that will occur in about five years. She said that will be another $500,000.

“We may also need to do some re-roofing above the commons and library at LSE but that is probably about 10 years down the road,” Marriott said. “Ideally, we would love to be able to put HVAC in the gym and the auditorium, so that's still on our agenda. We still would like to do some boiler upgrades at LSE, and then we may need to look down the road at expansion of LSE, because that is the building that has smallest classrooms and we're running out of space.”

Marriott also took a brief tour Friday morning of the new classrooms between the high school commons and B-Tech. She said the contractors are really close to getting that finished.

“They’re ripping out all of the older lockers so those are being replaced,” Marriott said. “In the cafeteria/commons area, we took out all of the old heating system that wasn’t being used in the walls, and we’re taking the paneling down throughout the school. The office will have new flooring that will tie into the new entryway, so that will start sometime after summer school, and then in the gym we will redo a portion of the floor due to a roof leak.”

Marriott said the ribbon cutting for the new edition at the high school will be held on August 19 at 5:30 p.m.

At David Barton, a new roof will be installed along with some new electrical. Marriott said that project will take about 40 days. Meanwhile, at Hannah Cole Primary, the workers have started on the HVAC system.

Marriott said the David Barton and Hannah Cole renovations are part of Phase 2 project.

Marriott also gave an update on the new sign in front of the high school. She said all of the electrical service is done, so they are just waiting for good weather to start the masonry. “We’ll have brick on the sides, and then across the top will be a Pirate sword and banner,” Marriott said. “The signage will be about three foot by seven foot, and then the brick will be the addition. We also have an illuminated sign going into the commons. We got our inspiration from New Franklin. They have a sign going into the commons at the new gym and I loved it. That’s where everybody comes in and where all of our visitors come in for athletic events.”