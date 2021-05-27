Majority Whip praises Representative Tim Taylor for outstanding service

Boonville Daily News

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – House Majority Whip Allen Andrews is recognizing State Representative Tim Taylor for his outstanding service as a member of the Whip Team. Representative Taylor was selected by Andrews at the beginning of the 2021 Legislative Session to serve as a Floor Whip and he played a prominent role in determining the outcome of many of the most important issues considered by the Missouri House of Representatives.

“Representative Taylor made outstanding contributions to our whip team as we worked this session to keep our caucus organized and focused on the key issues that make a positive difference for Missouri families and businesses. I am so thankful he was part of our team. We were able to work together to ensure a productive session that produced legislation that will make our great state an even greater place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Andrews, R-Grant City.

As part of the Majority Whip Team, Taylor was responsible for assisting Andrews in rounding up votes on critical issues and communicating policy positions to other members of the majority. As a Floor Whip, Taylor assisted in informing caucus members on key issues and votes.

“I want to thank Representative Andrews for giving me the opportunity to be part of this incredible team and to play a much greater role in the legislative process,” said Taylor, R-Bunceton. “As a member of the Whip Team, I was able to better represent the interests of the 48th district. It was an honor and a privilege to be able to work with the team to help ensure the passage of legislation that will be of great benefit to the people in our area, as well as the entire state of Missouri.”