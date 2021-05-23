Boonville Daily News

The Friends of Historic Boonville is hosting the Sundown Concert Series at 6:30 pm, each Friday in June. Bring a picnic and the entire family to the beautiful Hain House Garden (Fourth and Chestnut Streets) and enjoy these outdoor musical performances. Concerts are free and open to the public. Donations welcomed.

Friday, June 4, 2021

Robert and Mike Conway and their “campy” music style

Friday, June 11, 2021

Philip Wooldridge will be entertaining us with a variety of great classics

Friday, June 18, 2021

Heather Harlan - delights audiences of all ages. She combines folk tales with her own whimsical stories, songs, and a splash of guitar. Animation, warmth and audience participation hallmark her performances.

Friday, June 25, 2021 – THIS CONCERT STARTS AT NOON

Sauerkraut Serenaders

Led by Boonville musician and band director, Steve Litwiller, this familiar group is sure to please as it kicks off opening ceremonies for Boonville Heritage Days.