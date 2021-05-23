Boonville board awards step increases for years of service for 2021-22

The Boonville R-I School Board made several important decisions during Wednesday’s meeting, regarding step increases and tuition for the 2021-22 school year.

According to Boonville R-I Superintendent Sarah Marriott, the board voted to award step increases for years of service. Marriott said staff members will move over and receive credit for the additional year of service for next year’s salaries schedule. “Ideally, we would love to be able to give raises, but right now we’re really prioritizing small classroom size, so it’s difficult to balance both of those,” Marriott said. “However, all of our non-certified staff will receive a minimum two percent raise-which includes kitchen staff, custodians, health personnel and paraprofessionals. We’ve revamped their salary schedule, which is about the same as the step increases for our teachers.”

Families who pay tuition will also get a reprieve of sorts. Marriott said the board did not approve any tuition increase so the cost will remain the same for 2021-21.

Boonville Assistant Superintendent Fred Smith also gave his annual presentation of facilities, which included facility’s long range planning report. During the report, Smith said he’s gathered information on where the needs are in the district and the priorities moving forward regarding facilities.

Smith also gave construction updates on each of the construction sites or projects and how they’re progressing. “Ideally, it looks like we’ll be in at the latest with the connector the first part of August, and then I believe starting Tuesday the crews are going to start moving into Laura Speed Elliott to finish up flooring, start painting, and locker installation,” Marriott said. “Work is starting at Hannah Cole on Tuesday with the H-Vac repairs, and then we're making plans for David Barton roof replacement.”

The board also discussed summer school, which begins on May 25 at the high school and continues for two weeks. Marriott said kids in kindergarten through eighth grade will attend summer school with the last day being June 22.

In addition, the board discussed bus routes and budget for the 2021-22 school year. Marriott said in many, many years the board has never looked at the bus routes. “We've always just maintained the same number of buses that we've always had,” Marriott said. “A few of the bus routes don't have a lot of kids on the routes, so we need to look at whether we can reduce our bus fleet by one bus. We won't change the routes, in the sense that we're going to continue to provide transportation to all of the students who need it and all of the places that we can we currently go. It might be that we add one or two kids to each of the routes and reduce one of our fleet buy one.”

Boonville board member Sam Giroux was also appointed the board of education delegate to represent the Boonville Board of Education at the Missouri School Board Association annual conference.

Also, the board set the date for the back-to-school barbecue for August 19 at 5:30 p.m. Marriott said the B-Tech/BHS renovation ribbon cutting ceremony will also be held at the same time.

In addition to the back-to-school barbecue, Marriott said the board is also looking at how they evaluate the superintendent and going through a process of refining that and revising it. She said they will discuss further at the June board meeting.

The board also tabled the draft board growth goal/action steps and adoption of the 2021-22 board goal, Marriott said.

Lastly, in new business, the board discussed an additional social studies teacher for Boonville High School for the 2022-23 school year. She said right now the district has both the master schedule and student schedules completed and it’s very late in the recruiting and hiring process, so the best time to address that would be winter or early spring of next year.

In unfinished business, the board approved the bids for food service products to Kohls Food Service along with Bimbo Baker for bakery products, Prairie Farms for dairy products.

Also in unfinished business, the board approved the RFP presented from PSI (Performance Service Incorporated) to complete the 2021 bond projects in any Esser III funded projects.

Lastly, the board approved the purchase of the package, which will be a board management tool for agendas, meeting planning and policies.

In the superintendent’s report, Marriott said the district currently does not have any students or staff who are positive with COVID-19. Also, the district has three English language arts positions to fill-two at the middle school and one at the high school.

Marriott said assistant superintendent Fred Smith is also working with Josh Bird, maintenance director, regarding summer projects. “We're going have a lot going on in the district this summer,” Marriott said.