Boonville Daily News

Due to the increasing chance of rain on Sunday, Boonville High School's Graduation Ceremony will be moved to Windsor Gymnasium at BHS.

The graduation ceremony will begin at 2pm. Face masks are not required to be worn by graduates or attendees and there will not be capacity restrictions. Overflow seating will be available in the cafeteria with livestream viewing of the ceremony. The overflow seating will provide additional space for attendees to physically distance if they desire.