Boonville city council decides to do away with several committees due to lack of quorum

At Monday’s Boonville City Council, the board opened the meeting discussing about doing away with several committees due to lack of quorum.

After discussion on the committees, Boonville City Administrator Kate Fjell said the council decided to eliminate the animal control board and the airport advisory board.

Also, the council accepted Boonville Mayor Ned Beach’s recommendation of Andrew Cowherd for Ward 3 councilman. Cowherd was approved and sworn in to replace Curtis Robertson, who stepped down due to his work schedule.

The council also approved street closure and parking restrictions request from Katy Bridge Coalition for June 5, and Heritage Days Celebration for June 23-27.

In other news, the council heard the first reading to approve local agency funding contracts. Fjell said the funding comes out of the CIP tax every year and distributed to local nonprofit agencies to support their mission.

The recommended awards are as follows: Boonslick Industries, $5,000; Boonslick Senior Center, $9,900; Boonslick Shrine Club, $600; Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce (Independence Day Fireworks), $3,000; Central Missouri Food Bank-Buddy Packs, $9,000; Friends of Historic Boonville (Lively), $1,000; Friends of Historic Boonville (Summer Internship Program), $1,500; Friends of Historic Boonville (Big Muddy Folk Festival), $3,000; Harvest House, $10,000; Hundred Acre Woods Riding Center, $5,000; Kiwanis Club of Boonville, MO Inc., $6,000; Neighbors Helping Neighbors, $8,000; OATS, Inc., $3,000; Riley Equine Center-Freedom Riders, $1,000.

In all, the funding totals $69,000. The second reading for passage will be held at the next council meeting on June 7.

The council also heard the first reading to approve the project and final site plan for the MU Health Care Center at 516 Jackson Road, Boonville, Missouri.

Fjell said the final plans were presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which voted on May 11 to approve the final site plans, contingent upon a final review completed by city engineer. She said the council also evaluated the site plans and finds them to be appropriate and beneficial to further economic development of the city, which will be voted on at the next council meeting on June 7.

Fjell said she would assume they would start construction this summer.

Boonville Health Inspector Glenn Bishop also included his report to the council on his duties in managing and working with two full time employees and the inmate crew of four. Bishop said they are responsible for cutting grass, weeds; brush, and tree limbs along city right-of-ways, alleys, and properties the city owns. He said this same crew also picks up yard waste per the city program on Monday morning in their assigned area and cleans up derelict property given to them by work orders from the Chapter 13-5 nuisance ordinance.

In addition, Bishop stated to the council that he also works with Paula Renfrow, Code Enforcement Coordinator, several days a week monitoring residences for tall grass/weeds/overgrown brush, fallen tree limbs, dead trees, and vehicle nuisance violations. He said the violation information is sent in a letter by certified mail and regular mail to business owners, homeowners or landlords and renters. The letter describes the violation, what they need to do to correct the violation, their time frame in doing so, and what happens if they fail to perform the correction. Bishop added that they also take many phone calls weekly to answer questions about these letters, working with people on the corrections, and talking to concerned citizens about violations in their neighborhood.

Lastly, Bishop said he also inspects the one tattoo parlor Boonville has in town annually.

Fjell said the council also decided on not wearing masks at the meetings anymore and returning to normal occupancy, or normal standards.