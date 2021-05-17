Area schools hold commencement exercises

Pilot Grove, Bunceton, Prairie Home and New Franklin held their commencement ceremonies over the weekend to recognize the senior Class of 2021.

At Pilot Grove’s Commencement Exercises Friday night, 20 graduates were welcomed by Pilot Grove Superintendent Ashley Groepper. Following Groepper’s speech, keynote speaker Trevor Day (Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Regional Director) spoke to the senior class and families in attendance.

Class speaker Dylan Schupp then gave a speech, followed by Pilot Grove Secondary Principal Randall Glenn-who gave a presentation of class and scholarship recognition.

Pilot Grove Board of Education President Joni Schupp awarded the diplomas, while Dalton Reuter gave the benediction before the recessional.

The class motto for Pilot Grove’s senior class: “Chase your dreams, but always know the road that leads you home” by Tim McGraw.

Bunceton held it’s commencement exercises on Saturday, May 15.

In addition to announcing the 2021 graduates, Bunceton also recognized the Class of 2025.

After the processional, Pastor Robert Toombs presented the invocation. Dr. Anderson then gave the introduction, followed by the eighth grade awards by Mr. Emde and eighth grade promotion by Emde and Anna Kahle.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray was the keynote speaker for this year’s graduation, which consisted of 10 senior graduates. Ray, a graduate of Boonville High School, currently coaches volleyball, girls basketball and girls softball at Bunceton. He is also the Physical Education teacher at the school.

Madelynn Myers was the valedictorian for the Class of 2021, while Alyssa Welch was the salutatorian.

Meanwhile, after presentation of awards by Mrs. Huth, Emde made the presentation of class and then assisted Kahle in the presentation of diplomas.

The class motto for Bunceton’s senior class: “We get by with a little help from our friends” by Joe Crocker and the Beatles.

New Franklin and Prairie Home also held its commencement exercises on Sunday, May 16.

New Franklin Superintendent Brian Cordel gave the introduction after the processional, followed by the commencement address from former New Franklin teacher Ryan Lyons. Lyons taught at New Franklin for 14 years, however, he is currently the mathematics teacher at Boonville High School.

New Franklin Principal Benji Dorson then recognized the honor students, salutatorian and valedictorian (David William Yun Brucks and Madelyn Grace Chaney) before the diplomas were handed out to the 28 graduates by New Franklin Board of Education President Jeff Chitwood.

The class motto for New Franklin’s senior class: “You’re given a little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it” by Robin Williams.

As for Prairie Home, they also held their commencement for the graduating Class of 2021. Melody Paulson, the junior high math/reading teacher at Prairie Home, gave the keynote speech to the 16 seniors.

Scholarship and awards were then announced for the students accomplishments throughout the year.

Saints Peter & Paul also held its graduation mass on Friday, May 14.

Mariana Loughary and Elena Wirth gave the introduction, followed by the graduate entrance and celebrant by Father Bill Peckman. Peckman and St. Peter & Paul Principal Alan Lammers then presented the diplomas and awards.

The Laura Speed Elliott Celebration was held on Friday, May 7 at Boonville High School Football Field.

LSE Principal Stephanie Green welcomed the students and families, followed by the Master of Ceremonies presented by assistant principal Curtis Walk. Jamie Boyd, eighth grade ELA teacher at LSE, was the guest speaker.

Boonville High School will hold its commencement exercises to recognize 127 seniors on Sunday, May 23 at Gene Reagan Field at 2 p.m.

Abby Arnette, language arts teacher at Boonville High School, will be the keynote speaker.