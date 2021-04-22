MU prepares for full capacity classes in Fall 2021

Boonville Daily News

As the spring semester winds down and COVID vaccination numbers rise, University of Missouri officials are working on providing full-capacity, in-person classes and activities in Fall 2021.

“We continue to stay in close communication with our own health experts as well as our local public health officials as we actively prepare for a full-capacity, in-person opening,” MU President Mun Choi said. “Our thanks go to the thousands of individuals who have helped get us to this point. It would not be possible without the hard work of every member of our campus community.”

Beginning in August 2021, classes and other activities such as football and concerts are expected to be at full capacity as the number of COVID cases continues its downward trend in Boone County. As of April 6, the university had only 13 active student cases, down dramatically from six months ago.

Since March 2020, thousands of MU faculty and staff have worked to make the campus safe while continuing in-person classes and activities within safety measures. That work, and compliance with precautions, including mask wearing, social distancing and symptom monitoring, have helped the university prevent further spread of the disease among the campus community.

While many of the university’s faculty and staff have long been working on campus in person this year, the university has set a full in-person return date of no later than May 17, 2021. Choi said this would ensure the entire workforce is in place to support the full capacity plan.

“As the numbers continue to remain low, we look forward to getting all of our Tigers back to normal routines and seeing everyone return for in-person, full-capacity classes and activities starting in August,” said Latha Ramchand, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.