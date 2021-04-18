The Boonville Police, Fire Departments will be taking back unwanted drugs

Boonville Daily News

The Boonville Police Department along with the Boonville Fire Department will be taking back unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday, April 24, at the Boonville Fire Department located at 500 Bingham Road in Boonville.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Boonville Police and Fire Departments and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 16th opportunity in nine years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring pills for disposal to the Boonville Fire Department. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

If you cannot turn in your unwanted prescription drugs on the above date you can drop them off at the Boonville Police Department, located at 401 East Morgan Street in Boonville any time before the event.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 24th, 2021 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website.