Warm Springs Ranch will open at limited capacity, building up to full capacity by June

ST. LOUIS (April 12, 2021): Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus-acre breeding farm of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, Missouri, will reopen to the public at a limited 30 percent of full capacity beginning April 15. Reservations are required and can now be booked at warmspringsranch.com. The facility will welcome guests and follow enhanced social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a safe and pleasurable visit. Given the initial limited capacity of the farm, guests are encouraged to make advanced reservations for a guided walking tour or private VIP tour.

Both general tours and private VIP tours will be available Thursdays through Sundays from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The 90-minute guided walking tours at Warm Springs Ranch are offered at $15 for all participants over 2 years of age and give participants an opportunity to talk with Clydesdale handlers; view the Clydesdale harness, trailer and 1903 beer wagon; and have pictures taken with a Clydesdale Stallion. Guests 21 and older also can sample free Budweiser beer on tap.

Private VIP tours are offered at $500 for a maximum of 16 guests and offer a tour of the grounds via a custom-built covered wagon, a private walking tour of the 25,000 square-foot breeding facility and interaction with the Clydesdales. Guests 21 and older also can sample free Budweiser beer on tap.

“We’re excited to bring this one-of-a-kind experience back to guests,” said Mark Boese, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch. “We are confident that we have the right guidelines in place to offer a unique, fun and safe experience for our guests.”

Throughout the spring, Warm Springs Ranch will expand its capacity based on evolving safety guidelines, with the expectation of reaching full guest capacity by June.

About Warm Springs Ranch:

Resting on 300-plus acres of lush, rolling hills in the heart of Missouri, Warm Springs Ranch is a breeding farm for the Budweiser Clydesdales. Established in 2008, Warm Springs Ranch features a mare/stallion and foaling barn, veterinary lab and 10 pastures, each with a customized, walk-in shelter. The facility is home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions. For reservations, or to learn more, visit www.warmspringsranch.com.