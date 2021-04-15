Maddox garners first in shot put in Harrisburg MS Meet

New Franklin’s Maddox Thornton recorded a first place finish in the shot put with a toss of 37’-0” during Harrisburg Middle School Track Meet on Tuesday.

Skylar Jennings placed third in the discus at 61’-6”, while Canna Jennings finished fourth in the shot at 25’-5 1/2”. Lily Chitwood also finished fourth in the triple jump at 27’-7”, while Landon Shaw took fifth in the triple jump at 30’-10”.

In the Cairo meet on Wednesday, the boys 4 x 400 meter relay team of Lane Hackman, Caden Schlotzhauer, Xander McGruder and Landon Shaw finished second overall.

Third place finishers for New Franklin were Schlotzhauer in the 100 meter dash, Chitwood in both the triple jump and 1600 meter run, and Jennings in the shot put.