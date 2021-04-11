SFCC summer and fall enrollment now open

Boonville Daily News

Sedalia, Missouri – April 9, 2021 – Returning and new students may now enroll in summer and fall classes at State Fair Community College. Returning students should contact their navigators before enrolling to ensure they are selecting the classes they need to complete their certificates or degrees. New students may apply online free at www.sfccmo.edu/admissions. For assistance, email admissions@sfccmo.edu or call (660) 530-5833. All campuses are open to the public at this time, but masks and social distancing are required.

Summer interim classes will be held May 17 to May 28. The last day to enroll in interim classes is May 10. Four-week summer classes are June 1 to June 28 and June 29 to July 27. Six-week classes are June 2 to July 13; eight-week classes are June 1 to July 27.

Fall interim classes will be held July 28 to Aug. 10; last day to enroll is July 21. Regular 16- and first eight-week classes begin Aug. 23; last day to enroll is Aug. 22. Classes are offered in Sedalia, Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Whiteman Air Force Base, and online. Go to www.sfccmo.edu/searchforclasses to view the schedule.

Class delivery formats include, on-ground, online and hybrid, which is a combination of on-ground and online. Several certificates and degrees can be completed online such as an Associate of Arts (transfer) and Associate of Applied Science in Business Management, Health Information Technology, Medical Assistant, Health Care Specialist with Emphasis in Nurse Aide or Emphasis in Pharmacy Technician. Online certificates include Professional Certificates in Medical Coding, Medical Assistant, Nurse Aid, or Pharmacy Technician. Online Skills Certificates are offered in Nurse Aide or Pharmacy Technician.

Eligible students who enroll in at least six credit hours in summer classes may have access to Pell funds to help pay for those classes. Students who have earned the A+ Scholarship can use those funds to pay for tuition at State Fair Community College. For questions about financial aid and scholarships, visit www.sfccmo.edu/financial-aid.

Eligible high school students can enroll in dual credit courses at SFCC. Dual credit courses apply toward high school and SFCC credentials and can be transferred to other colleges. High school students who take dual credit courses typically finish college faster and save money. Tuition for all dual credit students is only $79 per credit hour. Visit www.sfccmo.edu/dual-credit to learn more.

SFCC offers more than 70 transfer, career or technical associate degrees or short-term certificates in agriculture, business and computers, health sciences, human services, and industrial technology. Associate transfer degrees allow students to complete their first two years at SFCC before continuing to a four-year college or university to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Apprenticeship programs also are offered at SFCC. These programs provide workers with advanced skill sets that meet specific needs of employers. Visit www.sfccmo.edu/apprenticeships for more information and how to apply.

Visit www.sfccmo.edu for more details on campus locations, or call Admissions and Outreach at (660) 530-5833.