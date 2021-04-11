MU Health Care offering nearly 7,000 COVID-19 vaccine

Boonville Daily News

COLUMBIA, Mo. (April 9, 2021) ― MU Health Care is now offering nearly 7,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointment slots to all Missouri adults Thursday, April 15, through Saturday, April 17. It’s part of a new collaboration with the State of Missouri and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

The State of Missouri opened vaccine eligibility to all adults and those 16 and older effective today. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can visit muhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-scheduling to schedule an appointment. Patients younger than 18 will need signed parental consent.

The first-dose appointments slots are available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. April 15, 16 and 17. The second doses will be scheduled 21 days later.

The website includes a link to our scheduling system, called TimeTap. Those who need help scheduling an appointment can call our COVID-19 vaccine call center at 573-771-CARE (2273). The call center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

MU Health Care initially received 4,000 doses for a two-day vaccination event, but an extra day of vaccinations was made possible by an additional state allocation of doses to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services for a mass vaccination event that will utilize MU Health Care’s vaccination site and staff with help from the Missouri National Guard for parking and patient assistance.

MU Health Care’s vaccination site is at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at MU's football stadium and offers the vaccine by appointment only. The area is designed to allow appropriate spacing, efficient patient flow and minimal wait times. For detailed instructions and directions to the site, go to muhealth.org.

