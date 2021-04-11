Schenck awarded prestigious National Honor Society Scholarship

Boonville Daily News

Boonville, Missouri – The National Honor Society (NHS) announced that Jamie Schenck, a high school senior at Boonville High School and member of NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist. Schenck was chosen from nearly 10,000 applicants and will receive a $3,200 scholarship toward higher education.

Since 1946, more than $19 million in scholarships have been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

In the 100 years since NHS was founded in 1921, members have been making a difference in their schools and communities, and the NHS Scholarship is NASSP’s way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

“Jamie Schenck is very deserving of the NHS scholarship as she is a true representation of a student who exemplifies the four pillars of NHS in all aspects of her life, whether it is in the classroom, on the dance team, or in the community,” said Melissa Hundley, NHS sponsor.

At Boonville High School, Schenck is the acting Treasurer of NHS, served as the student body Treasurer, is the captain of the dance team, and is the President of FBLA. She has tutored younger Boonville students and is a Principal Dancer at Turning Pointe Studio. This fall she will attend William Jewell College to study Political Science and International Relations.

For more information about the NHS, the scholarship, and the 2021 recipients, visit www.nhs.us.

About NASSP

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) is the leading organization of and voice for middle level and high school principals across the United States. NASSP seeks to transform education through school leadership, recognizing that the fulfillment of each student’s potential relies on great leaders in every school committed to the success of each student. Reflecting its long-standing commitment to student leadership development, NASSP administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, National Elementary Honor Society, and National Student Council.