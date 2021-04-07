Boonslick AJROTC defeats Daniel AFJROTC

Shooting their highest score of the season Boonslick AJROTC defeated Daniel AFJROTC 868.7 to 447.2 in the National Air Rifle New Shooter League.

They finished the season with a 3 - 3 record. Boonslick AJROTC was led by, Ghanima Roy who shot a 253.5. The remaining contributing members were Hannah Marble, Issak Meyer, and Carmen Wiemholt. Boonslick AJROTC is from Boonville, MO, and is coached by SFC Todd Straw.

Daniel AFJROTC finished the season with a 2 - 5 record. Daniel AFJROTC was led by, Savannah Dyar who shot a 163.6. The remaining contributing members were Keyaira Kirby, Alex Dubose, and Belle Beckner. Daniel AFJROTC is from Central, SC, and is coached by Todd Preisch.

These two teams are competing in the National Air Rifle "New Shooter" League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league exclusive to athletes in their first year of competition. Teams are from high schools and junior rifle clubs throughout the United States. Over 10 weeks each team competes in 7 games. Each week, each team is paired with another team with a near equal skill level.

In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic Rifle competitions but adapted to high school age athletes. Each athlete will shoots 10 shots in three different shooting positions, prone, standing, and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.