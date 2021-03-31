State Farm® provides grant to Hannah Cole Primary for STEAM program

Boonville Daily News

A STEAM program in a school setting provides a space where students can explore past the regular classroom and an environment to ask questions, try different ways to solve a problem, and start discussions with one another about what they are doing. STEAM is a broad term that groups together the academic disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics.

Hannah Cole Primary School (HCP) in Boonville was recently awarded a $1,500 grant from State Farm to assist with their STEAM initiative. Started about three years ago, Project Lead the Way is the program used in which all STEAM lessons are based around. Kits and materials foster the passion for determination, problem solving and cooperation at a young age. The program also allows for exposure to and development of technology skills at ages as early as 5 years old.

Boonville State Farm agent Jennifer Wesselman (second from left) and State Farm sales leader Ryan Kenney (third from left) visited the school Monday to present a check to school Principal Leslie Reardon (far left), Library Media Specialist Cindy Spaedy (far right) and HCP students.

“This STEAM program is a great fit with State Farm’s focus on education,” said Wesselman. “We have a commitment to support our local schools and provide students with experiences and training get them thinking about future educational experiences and occupations.”

Goals of the program include increase school attendance, decrease discipline referrals, evaluate rising test scores and create a school culture of problem-solving, group work and determination.