Pirate Award winners announced for March

Boonville Daily News

Boonville High School is pleased to announce the March Pirate Pride award winners. The Pirate Pride Award is for students who have been outstanding at BHS. Teachers choose students based on a characteristic that has set him or her apart from the rest of the student body. These students may represent outstanding character, achievement, leadership, or service to the class or school. These award winners all share these characteristics.

· Pirate Pride Award winners:

Becca Taulbee

Jake Pickens

Molly Schuster

Gracie Sadler

Skyler Lyons

Abigail Pannell

Kendall Jones