Pilot Grove 3rd Quarter Honor Rolls announced

Pilot Grove High School recently announced students named to their 3rd Quarter Honor Roll, March 12th, 2021

Students named to the “A” Honor Roll (3.66667 and above)

Seniors: Dalton Bealer, Eric Franklin, Dalton Hazlett, Hayden Krumm, Dane Lammers, Shelby Manning, Blake Matteson, Kassidy Monteer, Bailey Quint, Dalton Reuter, Dylan Schupp

Juniors: Tara Arnold, Seth Blumhorst, Dade Christy, Natalie Glenn, Kirsten Huggins, Royce Jeffries, Maddie Pilkington, Laura Roth, Gavin Schupp, Connor Streck, Bo Vinson, Leah Vollrath

Sophomores: Ethan Fahrendorf, Laney Heilman, Emily Kammerich, Ocean Kieffer, Marci Lammers, Gage Young, Hank Zeller

Freshmen: Jesse Dillon, Logan Goehman, Ava Hoff, Levi Jeffries, Lauren Krumm, Brooke Murphy, Alec Schupp, Emma Sleeper, Hayden Sleeper, Hunter Watring, Maddie Watring, Elaina Wirths

Students named to the “B” Honor Roll (3.00000 to 3.66666)

Seniors: Caden Thomas

Juniors: Bryer Childress, Alex Nevins, Grace Phillips, Ethan Rentel, Dawson Ruble

Sophomores: Ashley Bradford, Olivia Felten, Layla King, Grace Peterson, Tate Rentel, Logan Twenter

Freshmen: Nolan Aldridge, Waylan Christy, Jefferson Day, Maddex Douglas, Blake Gerke, Nathan Huggins, Austin Katzenberger, Justin Lawrence

Pilot Grove Junior High School recently announced students named to their 3rd Quarter Honor Roll, March 12th, 2021

Students named to the “A” Honor Roll (3.66667 and above)

Eighth Grade: Jackson Day, Harlei Kammerich, Gavrielle Kieffer, Brooke Lorenz, Kayla Lorenz, Natalie Peterson, Claire Rentel, Beau Walker

Seventh Grade: Kayleigh Baker, Katheryn Bealer, Shelby Munden, Ella Stegner, Madilyn Vollmer, Nadeen Zeller

Students named to the “B” Honor Roll (3.00000 to 3.66666)

Eighth Grade: Kayleigh Dungan, Brady Felten, Brianna Fortman, Kayden Jenry, Michael Matteson, Carlie Thomas

Seventh Grade: Willow Bedell, Chiara Davidson, Luke Ellebracht, Bradyn Fahrendorf, Sarah Gibbon, Garrett Oswald, Zachary Orr