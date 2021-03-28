Lady Pirates visit Missouri State Capitol

Boonville Daily News

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – On March 23, 2021, the Boonville High School Lady Pirates, the coaches and managers visited the Capitol.

The Boonville High School Girls Basketball Team who won first place at the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Girls Class 4 State Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Springfield were recognized and presented a House Resolution during session. The Lady Pirates win on Saturday marks the very first MSHSAA Championship in basketball. They were also recognized in the Senate with a Senate Resolution presented by Senator Caleb Rowden.

Representative Taylor gave the Lady Pirates a tour of the Capitol including going to the top of the dome and the Governor’s Office where they had the opportunity to meet and visit with Governor Parson.