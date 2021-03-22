Boonslick Regional Library is open for inside services

Boonville Daily News

Boonslick Regional Library has announced that it is open for open for inside services.

Boonslick Regional Library asks that residents stay in the building be for 1 hour per day per visit. For the safety of patrons and staff, Boonslick Regional Library asks that all pwear a mask and maintain social distancing of 6 feet.

Computers, copy and printing services are available. Please return all materials in the OUTSIDE drop boxes. The meeting space is unavailable at this time. Adult Coloring pages are available the 15th of each month. Community Rock Painting rocks are available in the entryway during regular hours.

Story Time and Library Yarns are being offered virtually.

Please call the library staff at 660-827-READ (7323) Option 1 for the Boonville Branch for meeting codes and for questions.