Boonville R-I School board moves forward with DOAS units at Hannah Cole

The Boonville R-I School Board voted at Wednesday’s meeting to move forward with Performance Services Incorporated letter of intent to start work on installation of DOAS (Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems) units.

Boonville R-I Superintendent Sarah Marriott said the DOAS units for Hannah Cole will add gas service and improvements and upgrades to the current heating and cooling systems.

Marriott added that the first phase is approximately $800,000, which the district is planning to use $600,000 of Esser No.II funds to cover that amount.

“The district will absorb the other additional cost, and the hope is that the April bond issue will pass, which will pair for the difference as well as the additional needed repairs,” Marriott said.

The next board meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 17.