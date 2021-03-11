Public Invited to comment online thru March 24 on Howard and Boone County Bridge Replacements Project

Boonville Daily News

BOONE/HOWARD COUNTY - Information is now available regarding the replacements of the Route 240 spur bridge over Moniteau Creek, near Rocheport, and the Route 40 bridge over Salt Creek and the Katy Trail, between Rocheport and Boonville. The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting nearby residents and travelers to share their thoughts.

The 58-year-old Moniteau Creek bridge and the 80-year-old Salt Creek bridge have both reached a point where replacement is necessary. The new Salt Creek bridge will be two feet wider than the existing bridge, increasing motorist safety.

Only one bridge will be under construction at a time. The Route 240 spur will be closed at the bridge for up to four months and Route 40 will be closed at the bridge for six months while construction takes place. MoDOT says specific closures and detour information will be announced through signs, media releases and social media when a timeline for the project has been established.

The work is expected to begin and be completed in 2022.

Motorists and area residents can ask questions or provide feedback on this project using the digital comment form at www.modot.org/HowardBooneBridgeReplacements. The online public comment period is open through March 24.

The Route 40 bridge over Salt Creek and Katy Trail is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.