California man arrested for drugs on I-70 in Cooper County

What started as a normal traffic stop for failing to signal and a blinker violation led to Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F arresting Ramon Rodriguez, 52 of Fontana, California, on Saturday, March 6 at the 98 mile marker on I-70 in Cooper County.

According to reports, the arresting highway patrolman believed something was in the vehicle at which time K-9 Grimm was brought in from the Cooper County Sheriff’s Department.

K-9 Grimm indicated a positive alert for narcotics, and Rodriguez was taken into custody after 76 pounds of methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle, which was estimated with a street value of approximately 1 million dollars.

Inside the cooler were several ziploc bags and cardboard boxes, which contained several more ziploc bags, and methamphetamine. In all, the probable cause search revealed a total of 35 bags of methamphetamine.

Rodriguez is currently being held in the Cooper County Detention Center on charges of Drug Trafficking in the second degree.