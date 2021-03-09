February Pirate Award Winners
BDN
Boonville High School is pleased to announce the February Pirate Pride award winners. The Pirate Pride Award is for students who have been outstanding at BHS. Teachers choose students based on a characteristic that has set him or her apart from the rest of the student body. These students may represent outstanding character, achievement, leadership, or service to the class or school. These award winners all share these characteristics.
· Pirate Pride Award winners:
Jasmine Price
Stacia Fangman
Sebastian Jones
Ben Smith
Zachary Ewings
Hope O'Bryan
Keira Saulter
Ty'Nasia Walker
Kinley Fox
Cameron Taylor