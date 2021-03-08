MU Health Care signs agreement to open facility in Boonville

Boonville Daily News

After months of planning, negotiating, re-planning, and re-negotiating with the University’s team, Boonslick Community Development Corporation Director Gigi McAreavy said she is thrilled that MU is investing in the Boonslick area.

Those months and planning and negotiating came to fruition on Friday as the MU Health Care signed an agreement to enter into a long-term lease to open a new multi-specialty clinic in Boonville.

“As soon as the Pinnacle Hospital abruptly closed without warning, an emergency steering committee was formed to research our options for health care in our community,” McAreavy said. “When the former Pinnacle Doctors chose their path for their future with the University of Missouri a direction was given to the committee. This group worked for months in the planning and negotiating process. As you heard from the announcement on Friday, the rest is history. While not a hospital with an emergency room, they are offering this community many services we lost including X-ray and imaging capabilities, specialty services, physical therapy and the much-needed extended hours.”

The 14,000 square-foot facility will feature an urgent care with extended hours, primary care providers, specialty services, imaging, a lab and physical therapy services. Boonville Commercial LLC has now purchased land on Jackson Road near Main Street across from Wal-Mart where the facility will be constructed. MU Health Care has committed to lease the facility. The multi-specialty clinic is projected to open in early 2022.

“MU Health Care recognizes the need for convenient, high-quality care in Boonville,” said Jonathan Curtright, MU Health Care’s chief executive officer. “We are excited to expand our health care options in Boonville, meeting the health care needs of residents while further strengthening our commitment to the community.”

This project announcement comes after months of collaboration with a number of groups in Cooper County. The community feedback guided the initial set of specialty offerings within the new facility.

The agreement comes six months after MU Health Care opened its eighth family medicine clinic at 102 Isle of Capri Blvd. in Boonville with providers the community already knows and trusts.

The MU Health Care Family Medicine Clinic in Boonville features former Pinnacle Regional Hospital family doctors Mona Brownfield, MD, Robert Koch, MD, and nurse practitioner Lori Weekly, FNP. Mizzou Therapy Services also has a location in Boonville and there are outreach services for sports medicine and nephrology.

For more information, visit http://muhealth.org.