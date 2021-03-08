Boonville High School Principal Tim Edwards retiring after 29 years in education

Boonville High School Principal Tim Edwards has worn the colors of blue and white pretty much his entire life.

As a 1987 graduate of Boonville, Edwards returned to where it all started after stints teaching at Clopton, Fayette, Northwest of Hughesville and Warsaw.

With 29 years of experience in education, Edwards is retiring at the end of the current school year.

Boonville R-I Superintendent Sarah Marriott Mr. Tim Edwards retirement was an unexpected announcement this year.

“He has been such a staple in our school district, at Boonville High School, in our community and athletic events for so many years it will be surreal to not see him leading our students and staff,” Marriott said. “He has dedicated countless hours to our students and staff and his presence will be missed. Mr. Edwards truly cares about our school community and each and every student at Boonville High School. He is one of the primary reasons why Boonville High School has experienced great success. He is a role model and leader to all. We certainly wish Tim well in his much deserved retirement.”

Although Edwards graduated from Central Methodist University in Fayette in 1992 with a degree in K-12 Physical Education & Health, he also participated in Basketball and Baseball for the Eagles.

However, it wasn’t until 2009 that Edwards earned a Master of Science in Education, Educational Administration at William Woods University in Fulton. Meanwhile, after becoming principal at Boonville High School 2014, Edwards was selected as the High School Principal of the Year, Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) Central District in 2015-16.

Edwards also coached high school baseball for 23 years, compiling a record of 333-152 with nine conference championships, eight district championships, and three Final Fours. Meanwhile, as a head basketball coach for 11 years, Edwards finished with a overall record of 126-132 with three conference championships, one district championship, and one quarterfinal appearance.

The following is an interview with Edwards on his 29 years in education:

Q: Tim, you have been both a teacher and a principal. What have you learned from both during your tenure?

A: I learned that kids (students and players) are still the same as they were 30 years ago in some respects but different in many ways. But when it comes down to it, they are good people that still want guidance, support, love and respect. They want to learn and do the right thing. I also learned that many kids these days are dealing with very difficult situations, and most people would have no idea that they are dealing with those things.

Q: Without being too personal, why did you decide to retire?

A: I chose to retire because it was simply time. Our school is in an outstanding position moving forward and I feel that we are poised for even more greatness at BHS. I have truly loved and continue to love my time back home in "my school". It is just time to pursue some other interests.

Q: What aspect as a principal did you like the best?

A: I enjoyed being able to work with and experience successes with both students and staff. Some of those successes were hard to come by and took a lot of work, which makes it even more special. We have an incredible staff at BHS and I feel that we did a tremendous job of preparing our students for the next step in their life. I am also very confident that those successes will continue after the reigns are turned over.

Q: What part of teaching did you like the most?

A: I enjoyed the relationships that were built with students when I was teaching and coaching. It is great to hear from students many years later and learn that they are doing well and valued what you taught them.

Q: After so many years teaching, why did you decide to become a principal?

A: I honestly did not plan to become a Principal, but I am very thankful that the opportunity presented itself and that I was able to do the job. It has given me the opportunity to help students and staff in a much different, yet very important way.

Q: What are you going to miss the most about being a principal at BHS?

A: I am going to miss the students and staff. Being around high school students on a daily basis makes you feel young. Their enthusiasm and fun-loving playfulness is inspiring. Witnessing the teachers daily devotion to our students and their drive to prepare our students for the path that lies ahead is awe inspiring. That is why I love this profession. Most teachers have no idea the impact that they are making on a daily basis. But that impact is profound and long-lasting.

Q: What do you plan to do now that you're retiring as principal?

A: I have some different options that I am weighing but I am not going to rush into anything. I want to take some time to relax and enjoy my grandkids.

Q: What are the most difficult aspects of being a principal?

A: The most difficult thing for me is the sheer number of items that you have to deal with, it is never-ending.

Q: What did it mean to you to come back and be a principal at your alma mater?

A: Being the Principal at BHS is very special to me. I love this school and District and am very proud of what we have accomplished while I have been here. I feel that we have one of the best schools in the State of Missouri and it is because of our students, incredible staff, and extremely supportive community. Boonville is a great place to have a family and raise kids due to the people in this town.

Q: How many years were you a teacher and how many years as a principal at Boonville?

A: I was a Teacher for 18 years, Assistant Principal for 4 years, and Principal for 7 years.

Q: What was the learning curve for you on being a principal?

A: It is a job that presents new problems every day so there is always something new to learn. Fortunately, I had great mentors in Jeff Brackman and Jay Webster who I could lean on for advice. I still contact Jay on a regular basis. Jeff was a very good friend and a great man that left this world way too soon, but I learned a lot from him in the time that I got to work with him.

Q: What are you going to miss the most with interacting with the students and teachers at BHS?

A: I will miss the fun that we have had and the celebration of successes. I will also miss the times that you get to help students who are struggling, and you get to see them come out on the other side proud of what they have accomplished.