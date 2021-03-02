Hartzler Nominee Receives Appointment to U.S. Air Force Academy

Boonville Daily News

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (MO-04) announced the appointment of Samuel Ridgeway of Columbia to the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA). The University of Missouri freshman recently spoke by phone where Hartzler shared the news with him and congratulated him on his achievement. The civil air patrol member and former Franklin High School track standout is expected to report to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado in July if he decides to accept his appointment to the Class of 2025.

“One of the greatest honors I have as a Member of Congress is to nominate young leaders to our prestigious U.S. Service Academies. It is even more rewarding when I am able to inform them that their hard work has resulted in receiving an offer of appointment to one of the Academies,” said Hartzler. “I was so happy to contact Samuel to share the great news that his desire to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy is being realized. I am so proud of Samuel and grateful he has chosen to use his vast abilities and talents to serve our country. It is an honor to support him in his efforts.”

Samuel is currently a cadet in the U.S. Air Force ROTC program at the University of Missouri. In high school he was a member of the National Honor Society and Future Farmers of America (FFA). He was also an accomplished athlete on the New Franklin High School varsity cross country and track teams. Among his accolades were a first-place finish in the Class 1 District 6 Cross Country Championship and medaling in district track competition.

USAFA is one of five federal service academies across the branches of the military that educates and graduates leaders of exemplary character who are committed to serve the nation. Graduates of the academy are required to serve five years on active duty and three years in the reserves. The U.S. Air Force Academy has commissioned approximately 52,670 second lieutenants since 1959.