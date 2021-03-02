2021 BIG MUDDY FOLK FESTIVAL

Boonville Daily News

The Big Muddy Folk Festival will occur in 2021, but not on its usual weekend in April. Instead for 2021, the Big Muddy Folk Festival will take place on November 12 and 13.

The two-night event will once again feature multiple entertainers, with the full lineup and event details to be released later in the year.

The Friends of Historic Boonville receives financial support from the Missouri Arts Council, Isle of Capri Hotel & Casino, and City of Boonville Tourism Commission. For more information, call 660.882.7977 or email at fohboonville@gmail.com. Consult these websites for updated information: Friends -- www.friendsofhistoricboonvillemo.org; Festival -- www.bigmuddy.