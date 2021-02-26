Bridge inspection on I-70 in Cooper County to impact drivers

BDN

COOPER COUNTY - A routine inspection of the eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 bridges over the Lamine River in Cooper County will require the closure of one lane on each bridge next week.

The westbound bridge will be inspected from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, while the eastbound bridge will be inspected from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.

MoDOT appreciates the patience of motorists who may experience minor traffic delays between mile marker 92 and mile marker 94 during the inspection.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.