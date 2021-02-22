Prairie Home News

Nancy Kixmiller

Special to the Boonville Daily News

February 15, 2021

The Prairie Home Swimming Pool is bringing back Speedy Petey Mouse Races! This unique fundraiser returns on Saturday, March 6 at the Jamestown Community Building. $10 not only covers admission, but also includes a drink, a slice of pizza, a raffle ticket, and an action packed evening of fun! Doors will open at 6 pm with races from 7-10 pm. Be sure to check the Prairie Home Pool Facebook page for all the latest information.

The Prairie Home FACS room has been in need of new ranges. FACS teacher Vicki Nave turned to DonorsChoose.org, a website where teachers can post classroom project requests, and donors from all over choose the ones they want to support. Each project is fully vetted by DonorsChoose before it is approved and posted. Nave titled the project “We Want to Cook! Help me give my students new ovens to cook with in FACS class.” The project has been fully funded and the Prairie Home FACS room will soon have two brand new stainless steel Amana ranges!

The Mustard Seed Food Pantry has their monthly distribution on Thursday, February 18 from 4-6 pm at Prairie Home United Methodist Church, 540 Highway Drive. Sign in will be under the awning at the back of the church. Masks are requested and social distancing will be observed. To receive food at no charge, please bring a photo ID, proof of address (such as a utility bill), and Social Security cards for each member of the household. The Mustard Seed is open to residents of Cooper and surrounding counties.

SCHOOL MENU

WEDNESDAY, February 17: Breakfast – Pancake or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Nachos, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich

THURSDAY, February 18: Breakfast –Biscuits & Gravy or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Pizza, Lettuce Salad, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Mini Corn Dogs

FRIDAY, February 19: Breakfast – Oatmeal with Toast or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – BBQ Rib on Bun, Baked Beans, Fruit, Milk; Alternate – Grilled Cheese

MONDAY, February 22: Breakfast – Breakfast Cake or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Hamburger on Bun, Fries, Fruit, Bread, Milk; Alternate – Hot Dog on Bun

TUESDAY, February 23: Breakfast – Chicken Patty on Biscuit or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Turkey Wrap, Refried Beans, Chips, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Burrito w/Cheese Sauce

WEDNESDAY, February24: Breakfast – Breakfast Burrito or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Turkey Wrap, Refried Beans, Chips, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Burrito w/Cheese Sauce

THURSDAY, February 25: Breakfast –Biscuits & Gravy or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Meat Loaf, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Fruit, Bread, Milk; Alternate: Country Fried Steak

FRIDAY, February 26: Breakfast – Cream Cheese Rollup & Sausage Links or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Sloppy Joe on Bun, Green Beans, Milk; Alternate – Tuna Salad Sandwich

SCHOOL/COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, February17 – Prairie Home Board of Education meeting at 6:00 pm in the school library; Prairie Home United Methodist Ash Wednesday Service at 6:30 pm.

Thursday, February 18 – The Mustard Seed Food Pantry distribution 4:00-6:00 pm at PHUMC; High School Basketball vs. Jamestown at Prairie Home 6:00 pm (JV Boys, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys) SENIOR NIGHT; Prairie Home Board of Alderman meeting at City Hall at 6:15 pm

Tuesday, February 23 – Junior High CCAA Scholar Bowl at Jamestown 4:00 pm

Friday, February 26 – School Early Dismissal at 12:30 pm

Wednesday, March 3 – PTO at 6:30 pm, Prairie Home Lions Club, 7:00 pm at the Lions Club Building

Thursday, March 4 – CCAA Music Contest at Jamestown 1:00-5:30 pm

Tuesday, March 9 – CCAA Math contest at Calvary Lutheran in Jefferson City 4:00 pm

Thursday, March 11 - Beta Club Induction Ceremony 6:00 pm

Wednesday, March 17 - Prairie Home Board of Education meeting at 6:00 pm in the school library

Thursday, March 18 – Early dismissal from school for Parent/Teacher conferences

Friday, March 19 – NO School