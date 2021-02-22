News from Bunceton

Sarah Kuschel

Special to the Boonville Daily News

Cooper County R-IV School Superintendent, Dr. Kathryn Anderson, "has given notice to the qualified voters of the Cooper County R-IV School District, of Cooper County, State of Missouri, that an election for the Cooper County R-IV School District will not be held on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 due to only two individuals signing up for the two vacancies. Therefore, the two candidates, Justin Hein and Ashley Benny, will be sworn into office at the School Board's reorganization meeting." Accounting to Mayor Justin Hein, there will not be any position to fill in any of the city positions. Therefore, it appears that Bunceton will not be holding an April election this year.

Mason Frieling announced and posted a picture on Facebook that Zion Activity Center has a new gym floor installed and the stripes have been added. Soon there will be basketball games to play on the regulation floor.

Abby Cunningham, daughter of Katie and David Swearengen of Bunceton, and Shawn and Laurie Cunningham of Boonville, has been selected into the 2020-2021 West Central Women's Honor Choir. Due to Covid-19, this choir is in name only but the honor is the same. Cunningham, along with the other Boonville students selected, will celebrate their honor at the Boonville High School Spring Concert on April 23rd.