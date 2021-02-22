DHSS collaborates with Area Agencies on Aging to ensure vaccine for Missouri seniors

Boonville Daily News

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – A program designed to assist older Missourians with accessing COVID-19 vaccine launched today. In partnership with the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Missouri’s Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) will assist seniors with online vaccination registration, coordinate round trip transportation to and from their vaccination appointments, and conduct reminder calls for seniors’ second doses.

“Navigating the web and registering online can be a challenge for seniors, so we’re working closely with the AAAs to provide hands-on assistance with the process and make sure that folks have safe transportation to their appointments, “ said Jessica Bax, Director of the Division of Senior and Disability Services. “This partnership with the AAAs will ensure all Missouri seniors are able to access their vaccine.”

Seniors age 60 and older can seek assistance with the vaccination registration process by calling theirlocal AAAs toll-free hotline.

“AAAs are a trusted resource, rooted in every community across the State of Missouri,” said Ann McGruder, Executive Director of the Missouri Association of Area Agencies on Aging. “They are dedicated to serving seniors and meeting all their needs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. AAAs will play a vital role as DHSS works to ensure that every older Missourian has access to a COVID-19 vaccine.”

All Missourians age 65 and older are currently eligible for vaccination. Additionally, those with certain high-risk health factors are also eligible now. More information is available at MOStopsCovid.com/seniors.

Aging Best is your local Area Agency on Aging. Please call us at (800) 369-5211