CCPHC to hold joint vaccination event at Isle of Capri on March 1-2
We are pleased to announce that the Cooper County Public Health Center in conjunction with the Cooper County Emergency Management Agency and Missouri National Guard/SEMA will be holding a joint mass vaccination event at the Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville on March 1 & 2, 2021. A special thanks to the Isle of Capri for hosting the event to support our citizens and the Region F central Missouri area. In order to receive your vaccine you MUST register through the following website:
https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/
The Cooper County health dept cannot register for you.
If you are a senior and need assistance in registering call Central Missouri Aging at 1-800-369-5211. For all ages in need of assistance call the
Missouri Vaccine Navigator Site at -877-435-8411
EVENT ID: 72175
ShowMeVax Provider ID: 053001
Event Name: Cooper County Mass Vaccination Event
Event Type: Public
Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Number of Doses: 2000
Start Date: 03/01/2021
End Date: 03/02/2021
Opening Time: 09:00 AM
Closing Time: 04:00 PM
Location: Isle of Capri Casino Ballroom
100 Isle of Capri Blvd
Booneville, MO 65233