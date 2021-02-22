CCPHC to hold joint vaccination event at Isle of Capri on March 1-2

We are pleased to announce that the Cooper County Public Health Center in conjunction with the Cooper County Emergency Management Agency and Missouri National Guard/SEMA will be holding a joint mass vaccination event at the Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville on March 1 & 2, 2021. A special thanks to the Isle of Capri for hosting the event to support our citizens and the Region F central Missouri area. In order to receive your vaccine you MUST register through the following website:

https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The Cooper County health dept cannot register for you.

If you are a senior and need assistance in registering call Central Missouri Aging at 1-800-369-5211. For all ages in need of assistance call the

Missouri Vaccine Navigator Site at -877-435-8411

EVENT ID: 72175

ShowMeVax Provider ID: 053001

Event Name: Cooper County Mass Vaccination Event

Event Type: Public

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Number of Doses: 2000

Start Date: 03/01/2021

End Date: 03/02/2021

Opening Time: 09:00 AM

Closing Time: 04:00 PM

Location: Isle of Capri Casino Ballroom

100 Isle of Capri Blvd

Booneville, MO 65233