Thomas named to dean's list at South Dakota State University

South Dakota State University announces dean's list BROOKINGS, S.D. - The following students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the fall 2020 semester at South Dakota State University.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Overall, nearly 3,200 students from 34 states and 26 foreign nations are on the list. More than 1,350 students received a 4.0.

Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained.

Note that this report includes courses that were taken at other South Dakota institutions this term. A minimum of 12 credits within the 100-699 course range must be taken. A student who passes pregeneral education courses may still qualify, if the student has 12 other credits that do fall within the 100-699 range.

School Codes: SAFES – College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences SAHSS – College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences SEHS – College of Education and Human Sciences SENGR -Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering SNS – College of Natural Sciences SNURS – College of Nursing SPAHP – College of SPAHP and Allied Health Professions

Hometown and Student Name publication.** Name 4.0 Hometown State College Theodore Charles Jacoby * Ballwin Mo. SAFES

Avian Nazir Thomas Boonville Mo. SEHS

Kelsey Claire Lenox Chesterfield Mo. SEHS

Lucas Riley Brown Hannibal Mo. SEHS

John A. Christianson * Jefferson City Mo. SENGR

Eleanor Maureen Dick Kansas City Mo. SAHSS

Reece Martin Stikeleather Lees Summit Mo. SAHSS

Miranda Ansa Zinola * Smithville Mo. SAHSS

Margaret Kay Koke Stockton Mo. SENGR

Robin Lea Brewer Troy Mo. SAFES