Thomas named to dean's list at South Dakota State University
South Dakota State University announces dean's list BROOKINGS, S.D. - The following students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the fall 2020 semester at South Dakota State University.
To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Overall, nearly 3,200 students from 34 states and 26 foreign nations are on the list. More than 1,350 students received a 4.0.
Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained.
Note that this report includes courses that were taken at other South Dakota institutions this term. A minimum of 12 credits within the 100-699 course range must be taken. A student who passes pregeneral education courses may still qualify, if the student has 12 other credits that do fall within the 100-699 range.
School Codes: SAFES – College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences SAHSS – College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences SEHS – College of Education and Human Sciences SENGR -Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering SNS – College of Natural Sciences SNURS – College of Nursing SPAHP – College of SPAHP and Allied Health Professions
Hometown and Student Name publication.** Name 4.0 Hometown State College Theodore Charles Jacoby * Ballwin Mo. SAFES
Avian Nazir Thomas Boonville Mo. SEHS
Kelsey Claire Lenox Chesterfield Mo. SEHS
Lucas Riley Brown Hannibal Mo. SEHS
John A. Christianson * Jefferson City Mo. SENGR
Eleanor Maureen Dick Kansas City Mo. SAHSS
Reece Martin Stikeleather Lees Summit Mo. SAHSS
Miranda Ansa Zinola * Smithville Mo. SAHSS
Margaret Kay Koke Stockton Mo. SENGR
Robin Lea Brewer Troy Mo. SAFES