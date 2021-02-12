News from Bunceton

Sarah Kuschel

Special to the Boonville Daily News

Bunceton began their week with Homecoming preparations. Spirit posters had been done by the seventh through twelfth grade classes and they were voted on for showing the most spirit. The junior class were awarded with the winning poster, seniors received second place, and third place went to the sophomore class.

The games were played on Tuesday evening, February 2nd while the dance would follow on Saturday evening, February 6th. The evening began with the boy's junior varsity team taking on Pilot Grove. For two quarters, the action was intense but Pilot Grove came out on top with a 31 - 19 score.

The Lady Dragons didn't let this get them down. However, Coach Dustin Ray remarked, "We came out extremely flat, and decided not to follow the scouting report that we put together. We started behind, and then battled back to regain the lead at half time. We played hard and battled with a scrappy and very dynamic team, and came out on top. We didn’t play our cleanest game of the year, but we put it together when we needed to take a good win." The 70 - 61 win was made possible by a team of girls working together. Madison Brown had the hot hand in this game scoring a double-double with 21 points and thirteen rebounds as well as getting two steals and giving five assists. Three more Lady Dragons scored in double figures on the night. Kelsey Watson connected for thirteen points, three rebounds, six steals, and four assists. Maddie Brandes put in eleven points and grabbed six rebounds. Madelynn Myers also scored eleven points while getting three rebounds, one steal, and one assist. Maggie Wood added eight to the team score, hit the boards six times, swiped four balls from the opponents, and led the team in assists with five. Kylee Myers finished the game with six points and four rebounds.

The night was not over as the Prairie Home with Bunceton varsity boys took the court to face the Tigers. Coach Trever Huth commented that "We came out slow in this one and just could never get a good hold on the game to get the moment to swing in our favor. We would work really hard and do something good and then take a couple steps backwards. Giving up 22 turnovers, in not taking care of the ball really hurt us in trying to control the game and play our game." In the end, Pilot Grove came away with the win scoring 79 to Prairie Home's 65. The high scorer in this game was Hunter Shuffield with twenty points and in getting nine rebounds was close to a double-double. Shuffield also stole two balls and gave one assist. Jason Burnett followed right behind scoring nineteen points, four rebounds, one steal, and one assist. Blane Petsel was the third player to score in double figures with thirteen along with getting four rebounds, one steal, and leading in assists with six. Dillon Alpers sunk eight points while also getting one rebound, two steals, and two assists.

Even though the dance was not happening until Saturday, the coronation still went on. Crown bearer, Evelyn Arnold, carried her responsibility well with the crowns centered on a basketball. Candidates for Prince and Princess were as follows: seventh grade was represented by Kai Fennewald and Kya Turner, eighth grade had Christian Schler and Hannah Empie, and ninth grade candidates were Jaren Davis and Tomi Mallot. Reigning Princess Riley Zimmerman, escorted by senior Dillon Alpers, crowned the new Prince and Princess, Jaren Davis and Kya Turner. Running for Homecoming King and Queen were Carter Taylor and Alexandra Shadwick for the sophomores, Garrison Parkhurst and Bella Vaca for the juniors, and Jason Burnett and Madelynn Myers for the seniors. Last year's Homecoming King, Hunter Shuffield and Queen Chloe Moser were present to crown the new king and queen. Chosen this year were the senior candidates, Jason Burnett and Madelynn Myers.

Mamie Vollmer, custodian at Bunceton, has initiated a new program to help the elementary students show more respect in their classrooms. Each day when she enters the classrooms, she takes note on how clean the students' desks are kept as well as the entire classroom. At the end of the month, Ms. Vollmer selects the class who she feels has done the best job in keeping their room clean. For the month of January, Ms. Kim Scott and her third-grade students were awarded the "Classroom of the Month" trophy. Since she has started this monthly event, the rooms are much cleaner and spirit is high when the students see a note from Mamie on the white board.

Marcia Toellner told about the 100th day of school at Zion Lutheran School. "On January 29th, the students did several fun activities of home many things they could in 100 seconds, how many free throws, walk around the gym, and more. Students brought in 100 items. We had 100 pennies, 100 cheerios, 100 Legos, and more. 100 years ago, Woodrow Wilson was president. They also celebrated with some fun "100" glasses and special "100" cupcakes made by Ms. Marotzke.

The Bunceton Booster Club has announced that a Dodgeball Tournament will be held at Bunceton School on Saturday, March 20th with the first game beginning at 8:00 AM. The tournament is open to individuals 13 years of age and older with no more than six players on a team. Registration needs to be done by March 13th. Contact Kathy Moser on her cell at 660-473-3407 to register for the tournament. Entry fee to play is $50 per team and if you want to watch the teams play, $2.00 will be your entry cost. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams as well as prizes given to the best dressed teams. Concession stand will be open.