Law Enforcement Report

Cooper County Sheriff

Dwayne Johnson, 52, Saint Louis, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property, Operated A Motor Vehilce In A Careless and Imprudent Manner Involving An Accident, and Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility(Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered)-1st Offense. His bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety. Johnson was unable to post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Chole Roe, 26, Boonville, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Attempt-Delivery or Possession of a Conteolled Substance At County/Private Jail/Correctional Center Except With Prescription. His bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety. Roe was unable to post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Anthony Noto, 22, North Port, FL. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Probation Violation-Acry-Delivery of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid. The probation condition that was violated is #1 Laws. His bond was set at $2,000 cash and $2,500 surety. Noto was unable to post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Kearstin Good, 21, Otterville, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Failure To Appear-Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered)-1st Offense. Her bond was set at $233 cash only. Good posted bond and was released from the Cooper County Detention Center.

Joseph Gambling Sr, 57, Tipton, MO. Arrested on (2) Cooper County warrants. The first warrant charged Gambling with Domestic Assault-3rd Degree. His bond was set at $4,000 cash/surety. The second warrant charged Gambling with Probation Violation--DWI-Alcohol-Aggravated Offender. The conditions violated are #1- Laws; #11-Special Conditions. He had no bond set on this warrant. Gambling remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Darius Brown, 29, Saint Robert, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with Trafficking Drugs-2nd Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, Unlawful Use of a Weapon-Subsection 11-Possess Weapon and A Felony Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. His bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety. Brown was unable to post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Derek Ford, 28, Kansas City, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Driving While Revoked/Suspended and Resisting Arrest. His bond was set at $1,500 cash only. Ford is unable to post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Kenneth Painter, 20, Marshall, MO. Arrested on (3) Saline County warrants. The first warrant is charging Painter with Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing and Trespassing 1st Degree. His bond is set $7,500 cash/surety. The second warrant is charging Painter with Trespass 1st Degree. His bond is set at $1,500 cash/surety. The third warrant is charging Painter with Failure To Appear-Stealing. His bond is set at $2,500 cash/surety. Painter is unable to post bond on these matters and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Alexander Lewis, 31, Shawnee, KS. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Failure To Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Unlawful Use of weapon-Subsection 11-Possess Weapon And A Felony Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety. Lewis is unable to post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Cynthia Heberton, 66, Midway, UT. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Trafficking Drugs-2nd Degree. Her bond was set at $15,000 cash/surety by the Court. Heberton posted bond and was released from the Cooper County Detention Center.

Geoffrey Burris, 31, Columbia, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Stealing-$750 or more. His bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety. Burris is unable to post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Mandy Miller, 45, Keytesville, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash/surety. Miller posted bond and was released from the Cooper County Detention Center.



Boonville PD

Warrant Arrests

David S. Roper, 50 of Boonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was served an outstanding Cooper County warrant charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR on an original charge of FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT OR DEBIT DEVICE. Bond was set at $500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

James A Byrd Jr., 37 of Boonville Mo, while in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center was served an outstanding Cooper County warrant charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charge of OPERATE MOTORCYCLE WHEN DRIVER'S LICENSE NOT VALIDATED FOR SUCH. Bond set at $100.00 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

Michael W. Delaney, 51 of New Franklin MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was served an outstanding Cooper County warrant charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charge of SEAT BELT VIOLATION. Bond is $10.00 cash only. He post bond and was released.

Jeremy M. Elder, 35 of Columbia, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was served an outstanding Cooper County warrant charging him with PROBATION VIOLATION on an original charge of DISTRIBUTING, DELIVERING, MANUFACTURING, PRODUCING OR ATTEMPT TO OR POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, DELIVER, MANUFACTURE OR PRODUCE A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF UP TO 35 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA; and UNLAWFUL USE OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Bond was set at $1,000 cash only and $2,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Doniale M. Jones-Doxley, 36 of Kansas City, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was served an outstanding Boonville Municipal warrant charging her with FAILURE TO APPEAR on an original charge of NO PROOF OF INSURANCE. Bond was set at $238 cash only. She posted bond and was released.

Curtis A.L. Sims, 36 of Boonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was served outstanding Cooper County warrants charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charges of SPEEDING, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, and EXPIRED DRIVER'S LICENSE. Total bond was set at $300 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

Marcus Deshaun Tigue 23 Fulton, MO arrested for Fraud use of a credit device. Taken to CCDC on a 24 hour hold with bond set at $4,000-00 cash or surety. Tigue was also arrested on a Boone County Warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $625-00 cash only.



24 Hour Holds

Janee M. Brown, 33 of Columbia, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was charged with NO OPERATORS LICENSE and SPEEDING (42 mph in a 30 mph zone). She was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Adam E. Campbell, 37 of Boonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with 4TH DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT. Bond was set at $1,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Shannon N. Crowley-Campbell, 42 of Boonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was charged with 4TH DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT. Bond was set at $1,500 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Dwayne A. Johnson, 52 of St. Louis, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with STEALING A MOTOR VEHICLE, OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE IN A CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER INVOLVING AN ACCIDENT, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, and FAILURE TO REGISTER A MOTOR VEHICLE. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Phillip C. Lindsey, 30 of Columbia, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with DRIVING WHILE REVOKED and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA OR SYNTHETIC CANNABINOID. Bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety.

Mark D. Newill Jr, 24 of Columbia, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE. Bond was set at $4,000 cash or surety.

Richard J. Alexander, 27 of Lawrence, KS, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON. Bond was set at $11,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Jackie L. Cowans, 62 of Boonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with STEALING. Bond was set at $4,000 cash or surety. He was also served an outstanding Boonville Municipal warrant charging him with STEALING and FAILURE TO APPEAR on an original charge of EXPIRED PLATES. Bond on the warrants was set at $3,100 cash only. He remains in custody.

Shamsoun D. Dikori, 32 of Rio Vista, CA, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with TRESPASSING. Bond was set at $1,500 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Derek T. Ford, 28 of Liberty, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, RESISTING ARREST, and FAILURE TO REGISTER A MOTOR VEHICLE. Bond was set at $9,500 cash or surety. He was also served an outstanding PROBATION AND PAROLE warrant charging him with PROBATION VIOLATION on an original charge of AGGRAVATED ASSAULT. Bond was denied. He remains in custody.

Emmett J. Osborne, 39 of Harrisonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - AMPHETAMINE OR METHAMPHETAMINE, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, and FAILURE TO REGISTER A MOTOR VEHICLE. Bond was set at $9,601 cash or surety. He was also served outstanding warrants out of Cass County charging him with PROBATION VIOLATION on original charges of FORGERY, TAMPERING WITH A MOTOR VEHICLE, and POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. Bond on those warrants was $30,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Chad L. Sampsel, 50 of Boonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with DRIVING WHILE REVOKED, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, and FAILURE TO REGISTER A MOTOR VEHICLE. Bond was set at $4,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.Accidents

On 02/06/2021:

One vehicle accident Sombart Rd. No arrests, unknown injuries

One vehicle accident at 1217 Main St. No arrest, no injuries

One vehicle accident at Main St. and South St. No arrest and no injuries

One vehicle accident at Main St. and Krohn St. No arrest and no injuries

Two vehicle accident at Loves Truck Stop (2501 W. Ashley Rd.) No arrest and no injuries.

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Two vehicle accident in the area of 915 Main Street. No injuries or arrests.

02/10/2021 at 9:59 pm. 2 semi accident at the Pilot Travel Center - 1701 W. Ashley Rd., no injuries, no arrests.