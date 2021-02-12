Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opens automated COVID-19 vaccine registration system

On Monday, February 8, 2021 the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened an automated COVID-19 vaccine registration system. It is called Missouri Vaccine Navigator.

This is good news for all citizens.

If you own a computer, you can register on-line at the following link

Covid Vaccine (mo.gov)

If you DO NOT own a computer, you register for vaccine by telephone at 877-435-8411. For citizens in the Cooper County area who are CURRENTLY on the health department’s waiting list you need to RE-REGISTER using Navigator. We are unable to transfer our list into the registration database. You must RE-REGISTER for upcoming clinics that will be offered. It is critical for all citizens 65 and up and those younger than 65 years who have high risk medical problems to register on the website by computer or phone. Please do so quickly. If you have a family member or friend that you know is on a waiting list, please share this information with them as soon as possible and help get them registered.

If you have received a first dose from the health center, you do not need to do anything. We will still be contacting you by phone to confirm your second dose appointment. This new system will free up health center staff to make the vaccine process even quicker.