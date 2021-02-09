Cooper County Fair holding fundraiser

The Cooper County Fair is having an online fundraiser to help pay for new bathroom facilities at the fairgrounds.

Winners will be announced on the Cooper County Fair Facebook page, using a random number generator.

Drawings will be done from March 1-31 at 8 p.m. every weeknight. Participants do not have to be watching or have a Facebook account to win. Gift cards will be mailed to winners daily.

Numbers remain in for remainder of drawings so participants have 23 chances to win. The fundraiser, which is the second since December, is being held online due to COVID.