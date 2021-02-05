Prairie Home News

Nancy Kixmiller

Special to the Boonville Daily News

Prairie Home January 25, 2021

Dates for the 2021 Prairie Home Fair have been announced: June 23-26th! If you’re looking for a way to get involved, message the Prairie Home Facebook page. You don't have to be from Prairie Home to volunteer. People from all over put in time in the food stand, helping with the exhibits, working at Bingo and helping out wherever needed. Be sure to follow the Prairie Home Fair Facebook page for updates.

The annual Senior Recognition honoring seniors and their parents was Friday, January 29 at the Prairie Home vs. Russellville basketball game. Sixteen seniors were recognized between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games: Talon Benne, Madison Bishop, Jerzee Cantrell, Kaelyn Crews, John Fontana, Austin Harrison, Allen Haslag, Dallas Hendren, Blane Petsel, Colton Searles, Shaye Siegel, Ryan Small, Luke Stewart, Ty Stidham, Kelsey Watson, and Maggie Wood. Unfortunately, Jerzee and her parents were unable to attend.

The annual Cheer Clinic for elementary students was held last week after school. The students stayed after school to learn cheers from the Prairie Home cheerleaders. The students got to show off what they learned and their Panther Spirit with a performance after the basketball games on Friday night.

Prairie Home Summer Ball Sign Ups are due back to the school or via email by Wednesday, February 3rd. If your child did not bring home a form, you can download a copy from the Prairie Home Summer Ball Association Facebook page and send it in. It is very important that these get completed and back in by this date so that the board can have time to figure out if there is enough interest for teams and, if not, what the options are for those youth who want to play.

SCHOOL MENU

WEDNESDAY, February 10: Breakfast –Sausage Biscuit or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Bread, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Popcorn Chicken

THURSDAY, February 11: Breakfast –Biscuit & Sausage Gravy or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Lasagna, Corn Garlic Bread, Fruit, Bread, Milk; Alternate: Grilled Chicken Patty

FRIDAY, February 12: Breakfast – French Toast or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Meatball Sub, Lettuce Salad, Fruit, Brownie, Milk; Alternate – Hot Dog on Bun

SCHOOL/COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, February February 12 - PTO Movie night, 6:30 pm

Monday, February 15 – Presidents Day NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, February 16 - High School Basketball vs. Tuscumbia at Bunceton 5:00 pm (JV Girls,Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Wednesday, February17 – Prairie Home Board of Education meeting at 6:00 pm in the school library.

Thursday, February 18 – The Mustard Seed Food Pantry distribution 4:00-6:00 pm at PHUMC; High School Basketball vs. Jamestown at Prairie Home 6:00 pm (JV Boys, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys) SENIOR NIGHT; Prairie Home Board of Alderman meeting at City Hall at 6:15 pm

Tuesday, February 23 – Junior High CCAA Scholar Bowl at Jamestown 4:00 pm

Friday, February 26 – School Early Dismissal at 12:30 pm

Wednesday, March 3 – PTO at 6:30 pm, Prairie Home Lions Club, 7:00 pm at the Lions Club Building

Thursday, March 4 – CCAA Music Contest at Jamestown 1:00-5:30 pm