Law Enforcement Report

Cooper County Sheriff

James Turley, 50, Nelson, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Failure To Appear-Driving While Revoked/Suspended and Failure To Register Motor Vehicle. His bond was set $2000 cash only. Turley is unable to post bond and remains in the custody of the Cooper County Detention Center.

Lawson Crump, 22, Boonville, MO. Arrested on a Boonville Municipal warrant for Failure To Appear-Operate Motor Vehicle On Highway While Driver's License Suspended. His bond was set at $200 cash only. Crump posted bond and was released from the Cooper County Detention Center.

Albert Browne, 29, Columbia, MO. Arrested on (2) Cooper County warrants. The first warrant is charging him with Failure To Appear--Operated Motor Vehicle on Highway Without A Valid License-Ist Offense. His bond was set at $150 cash only. The second warrant is charging him with Failure To Appear-Operated Motor Vehicle Owned By Another Knowing Owner of Vehicle Has Not Maintained Financial Responsibility. HIs bond on was set at $150 cash only. Browne could not post bond on either warrant and remains in the custody of the Cooper County Detention Center.

Scott Kusgen, 51, Boonville, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Failure To Appear-Driving While Revoked/Suspended-1st Offense. His bond was set at $150 cash only. Kusgen posted bond and was released from the Cooper County Detention Center.

Stephanie Kempf, 38, Pilot Grove, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for DWI-Persistent. Her bond was set at $5000 cash/surety. Kempf was also arrested on a Sedalia PD warrant for Failure To Appear-Driving While Revoked. Her bond was set at $60 cash only. Kempf posted bond on both warrants and was released from the Cooper County Detention Center.

Jonathan Lee, 35, Beaverton, OR. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Delivery of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid and (3) counts of Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. His bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety. Lee posted bond on this matter and was released from the Cooper County Detention Center.

Jonathan Lucas, 24, Jamestown, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Stealing-Motor Vehicle/Watercraft/Aircraft. His bond was set at $1000 cash only. Lucas posted bond and was released from the Cooper County Detention Center.

Brandon Wright, 40, Boonville, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Harassment 1st Degree, Violation of Order of Protection For Adult, and Stalking 1st Degree-1st Offense. His bond was set at $10,000 cash only. Wright was unable to post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Boonville PD

Warrant Arrests

Matina Austin, 30 of Columbia MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was served an outstanding Boonville Municipal warrant charging her with FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charge of EXCEEDED POSTED SPEED LIMIT 16-19 mph over. Bond set at $200.00 cash only. She was also issued two citations for FAIL TO PROVIDE PROOF OF INSURANCE and SPEEDING (42 mph in a 30 mph zone). She posted bond and was released.

Bryant M. Diaz, 32 of Rogersville AR, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was served an outstanding Lafayette County warrant charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charge of EXCEEDED POSTED SPEED LIMIT BY 1-5 MPH. Bond set at $148.00 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

Shantel M. Nagel, 19 of Boonville MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was served an outstanding Cooper County warrant charging her with FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charge of TAKE, ATTEMPT TO TAKE AND OR POSSESS DEER WITHOUT DEER PERMIT- MO RESIDENT. Bond set at $150.00 cash only. She posted bond and was released.

Cassandra N. Payne, 31 of Boonville MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was served an outstanding Cooper County warrant charging her with FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charge of ATMP- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Bond set at $250.00 cash only. She posted bond and was released.

Alex W. Russell, 27 of Hartsville MO, while in custody at Cooper County Detention Center was served an outstanding Cooper Count warrant charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charge of POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE EXCEPT 35 GRAMS OR LESS OF MARIJUANA/ SYNTHETIC CANNABINOID. Bond set at $7,500.00 cash or surety. HE STILL REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

Jeremy R. Sutton, 31 of Boonville MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was served two Cooper County warrants charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charges of FAILED TO REGISTER VEHICLE and OPERATE VEHICLE WITHOUT MAINTAINING FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. Bond set at $300.00 cash only. He was also served an outstanding Osage Beach PD warrant charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charge of ANIMAL NEGLECT AND ABANDONMENT. Bond set at $160.00 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

24 Hour Holds

Teresa A. Estes, 51 of Sedalia MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was charged with PROPERTY DAMAGE- 1ST DEGREE. Bond set at $4,000.00 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Roy L. Neighbors, 50 of Sedalia MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with PROPERTY DAMAGE- 1ST DEGREE. Bond set at $4,000.00 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Andrew J. Schroeder, 36 of Columbia MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with DRIVING WHILE REVOKED OR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, FAIL TO PROVIDE PROOF OF INSURANCE, and SPEEDING ( 65 mph in a 45 mph zone). He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprints.

Steven R. Cox, 55 of New Franklin MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with DRIVING WITH EXPIRED STATE OPERATORS LICENSE. He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Jessica M. Parker, 29 of Boonville MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was charges with DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED, RESISTING AND INTERFERING WITH ARREST/ DETENTION FOR STOP and ASSAULT - 4TH DEGREE. Bond set at $10.120 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Lamar C. Hatton, 48 of Boonville MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with RESISTING ARREST and MISUSE OF 911. Bond set at $3,000.00 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Accidents

2 vehicle accident at Pilot Travel Center (1701 W. Ashley Rd.) no injuries and no arrests.

1 vehicle accident at Loves Truck Stop ( 2501 W. Ashley Rd. ) no arrests and on transported by medics.

Saturday, January 30th

Two vehicle accident in the area of 2441 Pioneer Street. No injuries or arrests.

Sunday, January 31st

Two vehicle accident in the area of 401 E. Morgan. No injuries or arrests.

Wednesday, February 3rd

Two vehicle accident in the area of West Ashley Road and Interstate 70. No injuries, one arrest.