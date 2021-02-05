News from Bunceton

Sarah Kuschel

Special to the Boonville Daily News

Higbee, Prairie Home, and Jamestown fifth through eighth graders joined their peers at Bunceton in the Cooper County Activities Association on January 21st for the conference geography bee. After the preliminary round, the top nine students competed for the win. These nine students were Marshall Doughery, Hali Claybrook, and Xavier Gabing of Higbee, Noah Baepler, Noah Parvin, and Issac Schroer of Jamestown, Benaiah Hodges and Piper Merrill of Prairie Home and Kaiyia Paquin of Bunceton. Piper Merrill took home top honors, Marshall Dougherty came in second and Noah Baepler third. Belinda Thompson, Bunceton's Social Studies instructor and coordinator for the geography bee stated, "Thank you to everyone for ensuring our students have an enriching educational experience!"

"If you have a Pre-K or Kindergarten-age child who will be attending Bunceton School in the 2021-2022 school year, please call the school to register for the Kindergarten screenings on April 23rd. The kids will work with their teachers, Mrs. Hays and Mrs. Parker for a fun filled day of activities." The school asks that your child be at school by 8:00 am that day and picked up at 12:00 pm. Lunch will be provided at school. You can register by calling the school office at 660-427-5344 or you may email jhuth@bunceton.k12.mo.us.

Lady Dragons

If you get a chance to watch Bunceton with Prairie Home girls play basketball, you will be watching a team that is rated in the top ten teams for 1A schools in Missouri. Coach Dustin Ray posted on Facebook this accomplishment and his team is so deserving. Of the three tournaments they have played in so far this year, they played in the championship games getting one first place and two second place trophies. Keep up the good work, Lady Dragons!

Coach Ray and the girls faced La Monte on January 28th. "Another win for our girls. They played against a weaker team and did what we needed to do. Still work to be done, but these girls know that and they will stay hungry." Three of the four girls who scored in double figures also doubled in rebounds. Madelynn Myers led with sixteen points, eleven rebounds, and one assist. Maggie Wood was just one point behind with fifteen points, seven rebounds, four steals, and two assists. Madison Brown ended the game with fourteen points, nineteen boards, three steals, and two assists. The other double-double recipient was Maddie Brandes with ten points, ten rebounds, and one assist. Kelsey Watson did well with six points, three rebounds, three steals, and five assists. With 65% made from the charity line and 37% from the floor, the Lady Dragons earned another win with 61 points to La Monte's 23.

Panthers

Prairie Home had two games last week. On January 28th they played La Monte and as Coach Trever Huth said, "The game started out slow and just kind of stayed that a way. It was a good change of pace for us to experience and play in a game like this. We ran through our offensive sets well this game and did more of the little things to get a win. The boys played really well together and it shows that their hard work is paying off." In this 52 - 35 win for the Panthers, Jason Burnett led his team with thirteen points along with his three rebounds, one steal, and one assist. Blane Petsel also scored in double digits with ten while getting two rebounds, swiping five balls, and giving six assists. Dillon Alpers connected for nine points, four rebounds, one steal, and two assists. Layne Brandes and Ryan Small each made six points. Brandes also got one rebound while Small had two steals and one assist. Hunter Shuffield put five points in and led the team with seven rebounds along with is one steal and one assist.

The next night, Russellville boys visited Prairie Home on January 29th. The junior varsity boys played first against a really good Russellville JV team. Russellville won the game handily 51-30.

The varsity boys took their game into overtime to get the win against the Indians with a 70 to 64 score. Coach Huth said they

"played a tough team in Russellville that kept battling in the game and never letting it get too far out of reach. We had a good team win in this one. We took care of the ball and rebounded the ball very well. Russellville showed a lot of heart coming back a couple times in the game to make it close. Which that's one thing we need to get better at as a team. To keep control of the game through four quarters and not let a team back into it. But good all-around team win for us." Blane Petsel had the hot hand in this game with 27 points, four rebounds, two steals, and five assists. Jason Burnett doubled up with fourteen points, five rebounds, three steals, and five assists. Hunter Shuffield connected to get seven points, led with eight rebounds, and assisted twice. Layne Brandes scored seven points, five rebounds, and one assist. Ryan Small also put in seven points along with his four boards, two steals, and one assist. Scoring six points was Dillon Alpers while pulling down four rebounds, swiping two balls, and giving one assist. Peyton Pitts put in two points, seven rebounds, and one assist.