SFCC: offers Sigma Green Belt virtual training

Sedalia, Missouri – Jan. 28, 2021 – State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce is offering Six Sigma Green Belt virtual training 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 2 to May 6. Deadline to enroll is Feb. 16. If class is full, applicants may be placed on a waiting list.

Six Sigma Green Belt is a methodology used to solve operational problems with data collection, analysis and process development that result in fewer deficiencies and higher quality. People who are responsible for operations, quality and engineering process or who want to prepare for the American Society for Quality (ASQ) certification exam should participate in this workforce training.

Applying Six Sigma Green Belt methods means less variation in processes, efficient production cycle, fewer defects, and faster business transactions. Overall costs and inventory costs are lowered. Physical work space and facility needs are reduced, and communication between customers and businesses are improved.

ASQ certified Black Belts and Green Belts with extensive real-world experience deliver the training. Participants will apply their training to a real-life business project that develops improvement skills such as data collection and analysis, process map development and deployment. Participants should have some experience in process improvement and reasonable understanding of mathematics and business processes. Steve Webster, Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt with more than 40 years of experience, is the instructor.

Following course completion, participants are responsible for applying to take the ASQ Six Sigma Green Belt certification exam on their own. Exam fees are not included in the cost of the course, which is $3,495 per person. Missouri One Start grant funds may be applicable to cover the cost of the course.

For more information and to register, go to www.sfccmo.edu/the-learning-force, click Schedule of Courses and locate the Workforce Training Schedule. For assistance, call (660) 530-5822 or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu.

The LearningForce offers a diverse schedule of noncredit continuing education courses for business and industry, professional development and personal enrichment.