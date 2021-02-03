State Fair Community College announces 2020 academic honors for the fall

Sedalia, Missouri – Jan. 28, 2021 – State Fair Community College has named the following students to the President’s, Dean’s and Trustees’ lists for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify for the President’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours. For the Dean’s list, students must earn a semester SFCC GPA of 3.5-3.99 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours.

The Trustees’ list is a new academic achievement level that was added in fall 2020. To qualify for the Trustees’ list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.6-4.0 in six or more SFCC GPA credit hours.

SFCC President’s List (4.00 GPA)

Boonville - Carrie C. Bell, Rebeka M. Giroux, Jason E. Helmreich, Caroline A. Herigon, Ashleigh J. Maggard, Brayden D. Page, Elizabeth M. Rice, Viola N. Wayland

Bunceton - Cara E. Bishop

Franklin - Heather L. Fulton

Otterville - Tanya F. Homan, Destiny K. Moore, Katherine I. Thompson

SFCC Dean’s List (3.50-3.99 GPA)

Boonville - Clara J. Asher, Ashton M. Colvin, Ruby R. Hewerdine, Acacia M. Jiles, Gabriel M. Kaiser, Madison M. Lenz, Jordan R. Pinkett, Marissa L. Schnell, Maya E. Ward

Bunceton - Celeste J. Maxwell

Otterville - Aubrey M. Coday, Sarah L. Henderson, Jennifer M. Schoen, Katelyn M. Young

Pilot Grove - Grace C. Goehman, Blake A. Matteson, Cole W. Meisenheimer, Cole D. Mize, Priscilla F. Wade

Prairie Home - Amber R. Gerke, Jenna M. Goff, Ben J. Stock

SFCC Trustees’ List (GPA of 3.6-4.0)

Blackwater - Kaylin A. Hartsock

Boonville - April A. Askren, Dajanelle S. Bayliss, Marina N. Firman, Olivia G. Gholson, Zya K. Hauptmann, Joshua Joiner, Jamie L. Schenck, Alicia Zimmermann

Franklin - Danielle L. Riekhof

New Franklin – Bobbi L. Hendrix, Ashley E. Robinson

Otterville - Bailey M. Sims

Pilot Grove - Jeffrey A. Young

Prairie Home - Kelsey G. Watson