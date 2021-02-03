State Fair Community College announces 2020 academic honors for the fall
Sedalia, Missouri – Jan. 28, 2021 – State Fair Community College has named the following students to the President’s, Dean’s and Trustees’ lists for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify for the President’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours. For the Dean’s list, students must earn a semester SFCC GPA of 3.5-3.99 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours.
The Trustees’ list is a new academic achievement level that was added in fall 2020. To qualify for the Trustees’ list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.6-4.0 in six or more SFCC GPA credit hours.
SFCC President’s List (4.00 GPA)
Boonville - Carrie C. Bell, Rebeka M. Giroux, Jason E. Helmreich, Caroline A. Herigon, Ashleigh J. Maggard, Brayden D. Page, Elizabeth M. Rice, Viola N. Wayland
Bunceton - Cara E. Bishop
Franklin - Heather L. Fulton
Otterville - Tanya F. Homan, Destiny K. Moore, Katherine I. Thompson
SFCC Dean’s List (3.50-3.99 GPA)
Boonville - Clara J. Asher, Ashton M. Colvin, Ruby R. Hewerdine, Acacia M. Jiles, Gabriel M. Kaiser, Madison M. Lenz, Jordan R. Pinkett, Marissa L. Schnell, Maya E. Ward
Bunceton - Celeste J. Maxwell
Otterville - Aubrey M. Coday, Sarah L. Henderson, Jennifer M. Schoen, Katelyn M. Young
Pilot Grove - Grace C. Goehman, Blake A. Matteson, Cole W. Meisenheimer, Cole D. Mize, Priscilla F. Wade
Prairie Home - Amber R. Gerke, Jenna M. Goff, Ben J. Stock
SFCC Trustees’ List (GPA of 3.6-4.0)
Blackwater - Kaylin A. Hartsock
Boonville - April A. Askren, Dajanelle S. Bayliss, Marina N. Firman, Olivia G. Gholson, Zya K. Hauptmann, Joshua Joiner, Jamie L. Schenck, Alicia Zimmermann
Franklin - Danielle L. Riekhof
New Franklin – Bobbi L. Hendrix, Ashley E. Robinson
Otterville - Bailey M. Sims
Pilot Grove - Jeffrey A. Young
Prairie Home - Kelsey G. Watson